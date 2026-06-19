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Charles Joenardi

Zeus

Charles Joenardi
Charles Joenardi

Charles Joenardi

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
VantageMarkets-Live 11
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
125
Profit Trades:
92 (73.60%)
Loss Trades:
33 (26.40%)
Best trade:
118.30 USD
Worst trade:
-29.59 USD
Gross Profit:
1 940.88 USD (25 945 pips)
Gross Loss:
-284.29 USD (6 140 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (141.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
354.91 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
79.02%
Max deposit load:
3.10%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
31.40
Long Trades:
56 (44.80%)
Short Trades:
69 (55.20%)
Profit Factor:
6.83
Expected Payoff:
13.25 USD
Average Profit:
21.10 USD
Average Loss:
-8.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-43.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.76 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
52.76 USD (0.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.43% (43.43 USD)
By Equity:
3.55% (284.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 48
EURUSD 34
USDCAD 32
GBPAUD 8
EURJPY 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 587
EURUSD 352
USDCAD 612
GBPAUD 77
EURJPY 30
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 5.8K
EURUSD 3.1K
USDCAD 6.7K
GBPAUD 3K
EURJPY 1.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +118.30 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +141.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.30 × 67
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.49 × 176
VantageInternational-Demo
5.70 × 10
RadexMarkets-Real 6
6.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
6.75 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-2
12.35 × 48
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.22 12:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.14 12:16
No swaps are charged
2026.07.14 12:16
No swaps are charged
2026.06.26 12:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.19 07:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zeus
999 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
13
100%
125
73%
79%
6.82
13.25
USD
4%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.