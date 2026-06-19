The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

E8Funding-Demo 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-9 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.30 × 67 VantageInternational-Live 11 0.49 × 176 VantageInternational-Demo 5.70 × 10 RadexMarkets-Real 6 6.50 × 2 FusionMarkets-Demo 6.75 × 4 RoboForex-ProCent-2 12.35 × 48 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor