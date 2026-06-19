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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Obsidian Flow Atlas EURUSD
Valentina Zhuchkova

Obsidian Flow Atlas EURUSD

Valentina Zhuchkova
Valentina Zhuchkova

Valentina Zhuchkova

4.4 (39)
The "New Author" Myth vs. Algorithmic Reality
In trading, tenure is not a hedge. Many traders fall into the "Legacy Trap"—trusting old names whose systems were built for a market that no longer exists.
A new name isn't a risk; it’s a technological upgrade.
4 products 5 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 499 USD per month
growth since 2026 173%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
22 (88.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (12.00%)
Best trade:
50.60 USD
Worst trade:
-183.12 USD
Gross Profit:
890.53 USD (4 900 pips)
Gross Loss:
-197.86 USD (1 077 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (625.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
625.43 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading activity:
65.89%
Max deposit load:
4.84%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.78
Long Trades:
14 (56.00%)
Short Trades:
11 (44.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.50
Expected Payoff:
27.71 USD
Average Profit:
40.48 USD
Average Loss:
-65.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-183.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-183.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
29.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
183.12 USD (17.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.86% (183.12 USD)
By Equity:
17.19% (166.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 693
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.60 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +625.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -183.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 4
InfinoxCapital-Live04
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 69
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 25
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 27
SageFx-Live
0.00 × 11
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 12
IVMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
TriveFinancial-Live-5
0.00 × 38
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
0.00 × 1
PrimeQuotes-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 42
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 1
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 25
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 10
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 7
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 7
CedarLLC-Real2
0.00 × 1
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
0.00 × 7
Just2Trade-Real3
0.00 × 24
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 5
LirunexLimited-Live
0.00 × 24
896 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 14:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.19 07:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 12 days. This comprises 12.12% of days out of the 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 07:34
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.19 07:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.06.19 07:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 10 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Obsidian Flow Atlas EURUSD
499 USD per month
173%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
23
100%
25
88%
66%
4.50
27.71
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

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