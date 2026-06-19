- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
22 (88.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (12.00%)
Best trade:
50.60 USD
Worst trade:
-183.12 USD
Gross Profit:
890.53 USD (4 900 pips)
Gross Loss:
-197.86 USD (1 077 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (625.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
625.43 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading activity:
65.89%
Max deposit load:
4.84%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.78
Long Trades:
14 (56.00%)
Short Trades:
11 (44.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.50
Expected Payoff:
27.71 USD
Average Profit:
40.48 USD
Average Loss:
-65.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-183.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-183.12 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
29.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
183.12 USD (17.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.86% (183.12 USD)
By Equity:
17.19% (166.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|25
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|693
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|4K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.60 USD
Worst trade: -183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +625.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -183.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 69
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
IVMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
TriveFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 38
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeQuotes-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 42
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 25
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 24
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 5
|
LirunexLimited-Live
|0.00 × 24
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
499 USD per month
173%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
23
100%
25
88%
66%
4.50
27.71
USD
USD
18%
1:500