- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
29 (70.73%)
Loss Trades:
12 (29.27%)
Best trade:
49.29 USD
Worst trade:
-76.74 USD
Gross Profit:
429.23 USD (42 910 pips)
Gross Loss:
-305.62 USD (30 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (125.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
125.47 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
14.64%
Max deposit load:
3.37%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.04
Long Trades:
22 (53.66%)
Short Trades:
19 (46.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
3.01 USD
Average Profit:
14.80 USD
Average Loss:
-25.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-76.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.74 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.38 USD
Maximal:
119.33 USD (19.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.82% (119.33 USD)
By Equity:
15.39% (89.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|124
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.29 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +125.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 3097
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.16 × 929
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
511
USD
USD
8
100%
41
70%
15%
1.40
3.01
USD
USD
20%
1:500