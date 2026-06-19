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Pongsaporn Chutidaralux

Lightyear Project 1

Pongsaporn Chutidaralux
Pongsaporn Chutidaralux

Pongsaporn Chutidaralux

  • Risk Management Analyst at  Kiatnakin Phatra Securities
  • Thailand
  • 125
https://www.linkedin.com/in/pongsaporn-chutidaralux-a59704153?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=ios_app
0 reviews
185 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -12%
PhillipNova-Server
1:1
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 100
Profit Trades:
1 578 (75.14%)
Loss Trades:
522 (24.86%)
Best trade:
451.05 USD
Worst trade:
-385.44 USD
Gross Profit:
7 927.97 USD (589 325 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 872.58 USD (863 432 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (95.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 406.85 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
15.31%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.16
Long Trades:
1 788 (85.14%)
Short Trades:
312 (14.86%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.45 USD
Average Profit:
5.02 USD
Average Loss:
-17.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-5 117.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 117.20 USD (31)
Monthly growth:
0.34%
Annual Forecast:
4.84%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 243.00 USD
Maximal:
6 006.57 USD (43.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.68% (6 006.57 USD)
By Equity:
4.14% (469.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SPX500 1072
USDCAD 486
EURUSD 316
EURCAD 115
USDCHF 63
EURCHF 27
XAUUSD 21
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SPX500 -2.3K
USDCAD 1.1K
EURUSD 403
EURCAD 280
USDCHF 69
EURCHF 46
XAUUSD -470
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SPX500 4.7K
USDCAD 116K
EURUSD 36K
EURCAD 14K
USDCHF 7.6K
EURCHF 4.2K
XAUUSD -456K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +451.05 USD
Worst trade: -385 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 31
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 117.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PhillipNova-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lightyear Project 1
30 USD per month
-12%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
185
95%
2 100
75%
100%
0.89
-0.45
USD
44%
1:1
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