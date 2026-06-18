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Indra Yugi

Buster BTC Vantage

Indra Yugi
Indra Yugi

Indra Yugi

3.5 (6)
4 products 5 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2026 218%
VantageMarkets-Live 19
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
467
Profit Trades:
398 (85.22%)
Loss Trades:
69 (14.78%)
Best trade:
87.75 USD
Worst trade:
-137.57 USD
Gross Profit:
5 199.26 USD (2 937 017 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 205.21 USD (1 685 474 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (372.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
409.56 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
25.32%
Max deposit load:
2.86%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.06
Long Trades:
239 (51.18%)
Short Trades:
228 (48.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
4.27 USD
Average Profit:
13.06 USD
Average Loss:
-46.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-111.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-193.23 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-15.83%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
82.10 USD
Maximal:
490.76 USD (14.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.37% (490.76 USD)
By Equity:
5.34% (89.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 456
XAUUSD 11
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 2K
XAUUSD -19
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.3M
XAUUSD -939
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.75 USD
Worst trade: -138 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +372.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -111.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 19" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 40
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 07:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.28 16:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.27 09:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 10:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 14:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Buster BTC Vantage
3000 USD per month
218%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
25
98%
467
85%
25%
1.62
4.27
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.