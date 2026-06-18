- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
10 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
10 (50.00%)
Best trade:
3.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-8.03 EUR
Gross Profit:
13.50 EUR (1 293 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.85 EUR (1 622 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (2.90 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.87 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
80.11%
Max deposit load:
0.83%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
14 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-0.22 EUR
Average Profit:
1.35 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.79 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-9.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.02 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.74 EUR
Maximal:
9.59 EUR (1.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.78% (9.59 EUR)
By Equity:
3.30% (8.33 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCHF
|-5
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCHF
|-325
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.39 EUR
Worst trade: -8 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.90 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.02 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 11
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.10 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.38 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|0.50 × 6
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.65 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.33 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|3.00 × 4
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|3.00 × 4
|
HFMarketsSA-Live Server 4
|3.88 × 8
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|4.93 × 15
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|5.93 × 14
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|6.93 × 45
This strategy is built with AI, every day there will be max 2 operations with stop loss and take profits. Drawdown is set to be around max 7%, use the same broker to get the best of copying.
If you want to support my work, ask me for a referral.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
246
EUR
EUR
4
100%
20
50%
80%
0.75
-0.22
EUR
EUR
4%
1:500