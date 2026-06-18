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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Mr Asura
Johan

Mr Asura

Johan
Johan

Johan

I’m EA, an EA active trader focused on XAUUSD and major forex pairs.
My trading is manual, transparent, and risk-controlled — no bots, no hype.
Each position is managed with 2–5% Portfolio risk (total exposure),targeting steady, compounding growth.
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
114
Profit Trades:
49 (42.98%)
Loss Trades:
65 (57.02%)
Best trade:
547.80 USD
Worst trade:
-560.10 USD
Gross Profit:
20 363.60 USD (203 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 477.33 USD (200 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3 598.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 598.30 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
78.94%
Max deposit load:
2.98%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
61 (53.51%)
Short Trades:
53 (46.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-1.00 USD
Average Profit:
415.58 USD
Average Loss:
-315.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 596.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 596.00 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-2.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 791.73 USD
Maximal:
6 195.03 USD (114.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.61% (6 195.03 USD)
By Equity:
2.30% (902.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 114
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -114
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.4K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +547.80 USD
Worst trade: -560 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 598.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 596.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
209 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 22:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 16:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 12:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 08:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 22:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 13:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.23 11:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.23 10:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.19 01:30
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.19 01:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.19 00:30
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.19 00:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.18 08:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.18 08:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.18 08:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.18 08:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.18 08:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mr Asura
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
40K
USD
8
99%
114
42%
79%
0.99
-1.00
USD
15%
1:200
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