- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
114
Profit Trades:
49 (42.98%)
Loss Trades:
65 (57.02%)
Best trade:
547.80 USD
Worst trade:
-560.10 USD
Gross Profit:
20 363.60 USD (203 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 477.33 USD (200 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3 598.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 598.30 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
78.94%
Max deposit load:
2.98%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
61 (53.51%)
Short Trades:
53 (46.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-1.00 USD
Average Profit:
415.58 USD
Average Loss:
-315.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 596.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 596.00 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-2.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 791.73 USD
Maximal:
6 195.03 USD (114.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.61% (6 195.03 USD)
By Equity:
2.30% (902.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|114
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-114
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +547.80 USD
Worst trade: -560 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 598.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 596.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
40K
USD
USD
8
99%
114
42%
79%
0.99
-1.00
USD
USD
15%
1:200