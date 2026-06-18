- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
74 (54.01%)
Loss Trades:
63 (45.99%)
Best trade:
346.40 USD
Worst trade:
-35.22 USD
Gross Profit:
1 414.81 USD (176 136 pips)
Gross Loss:
-533.28 USD (268 457 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (186.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
459.60 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
39.12%
Max deposit load:
22.27%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.50
Long Trades:
80 (58.39%)
Short Trades:
57 (41.61%)
Profit Factor:
2.65
Expected Payoff:
6.43 USD
Average Profit:
19.12 USD
Average Loss:
-8.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-123.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-123.62 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
31.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
135.64 USD (13.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.06% (136.18 USD)
By Equity:
19.77% (137.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|75
|USDCAD
|18
|EURUSD
|10
|BTCUSD
|9
|NZDUSD
|8
|GBPUSD
|5
|AUDUSD
|5
|EURAUD
|4
|US30
|2
|NAS100
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|947
|USDCAD
|-3
|EURUSD
|-19
|BTCUSD
|-36
|NZDUSD
|-3
|GBPUSD
|22
|AUDUSD
|29
|EURAUD
|-15
|US30
|-6
|NAS100
|-35
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|USDCAD
|98
|EURUSD
|-299
|BTCUSD
|-134K
|NZDUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2.2K
|AUDUSD
|704
|EURAUD
|-1K
|US30
|-570
|NAS100
|-3.5K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +346.40 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +186.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GlobalPrime-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Elev8-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneKE-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 4
|
Traderscale-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 309
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 388
WisdUni Capital
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
USD
907
USD
USD
8
0%
137
54%
39%
2.65
6.43
USD
USD
20%
1:200