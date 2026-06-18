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Van Lam Thai

WisdUni Capital

Van Lam Thai
Van Lam Thai

Van Lam Thai

0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 34%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
74 (54.01%)
Loss Trades:
63 (45.99%)
Best trade:
346.40 USD
Worst trade:
-35.22 USD
Gross Profit:
1 414.81 USD (176 136 pips)
Gross Loss:
-533.28 USD (268 457 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (186.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
459.60 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
39.12%
Max deposit load:
22.27%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.50
Long Trades:
80 (58.39%)
Short Trades:
57 (41.61%)
Profit Factor:
2.65
Expected Payoff:
6.43 USD
Average Profit:
19.12 USD
Average Loss:
-8.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-123.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-123.62 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
31.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
135.64 USD (13.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.06% (136.18 USD)
By Equity:
19.77% (137.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 75
USDCAD 18
EURUSD 10
BTCUSD 9
NZDUSD 8
GBPUSD 5
AUDUSD 5
EURAUD 4
US30 2
NAS100 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 947
USDCAD -3
EURUSD -19
BTCUSD -36
NZDUSD -3
GBPUSD 22
AUDUSD 29
EURAUD -15
US30 -6
NAS100 -35
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 44K
USDCAD 98
EURUSD -299
BTCUSD -134K
NZDUSD 3
GBPUSD 2.2K
AUDUSD 704
EURAUD -1K
US30 -570
NAS100 -3.5K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +346.40 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +186.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GlobalPrime-Trade
0.00 × 1
Elev8-Real2
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneKE-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server-02
0.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 4
Traderscale-Trade
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live03
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 309
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 388
110 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
WisdUni Capital
No reviews
2026.07.20 02:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 12:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 06:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 06:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.02 01:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.19 03:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.19 02:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.19 01:30
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:1000
2026.06.19 01:30
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.19 01:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 07:18
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.18 07:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.18 07:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WisdUni Capital
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
907
USD
8
0%
137
54%
39%
2.65
6.43
USD
20%
1:200
Copy

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