- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
288
Profit Trades:
227 (78.81%)
Loss Trades:
61 (21.18%)
Best trade:
29.48 USD
Worst trade:
-18.92 USD
Gross Profit:
871.92 USD (74 637 pips)
Gross Loss:
-439.44 USD (43 622 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (41.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.33 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
5.50%
Max deposit load:
18.13%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
13.69
Long Trades:
135 (46.88%)
Short Trades:
153 (53.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
1.50 USD
Average Profit:
3.84 USD
Average Loss:
-7.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-31.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.09 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
53.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
31.58 USD (8.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.06% (31.58 USD)
By Equity:
32.60% (90.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|288
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|432
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.48 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.00 × 11
|
EBCGroup-Live
|3.08 × 191
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|3.15 × 52
|
Exness-Real
|4.52 × 400
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|4.78 × 9
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|6.03 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|6.33 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|7.37 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|7.74 × 27
|
FXView2-Live
|7.89 × 331
|
TitanFX-05
|8.40 × 642
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|8.50 × 209
|
TitanFX-03
|9.04 × 1434
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|9.71 × 449
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|9.98 × 449
|
EagleFX-Live
|15.50 × 442
|
ATFXGM9-Live
|23.00 × 1
投资有风险，入市需谨慎！
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
216%
1
706
USD
USD
632
USD
USD
9
100%
288
78%
5%
1.98
1.50
USD
USD
33%
1:500