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ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC

Samurai AI OG

ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC

ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC

5 (1)
5 products 6 signals 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2025 21 475%
PUPrime-Live 7
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
175
Profit Trades:
154 (88.00%)
Loss Trades:
21 (12.00%)
Best trade:
63 020.00 USD
Worst trade:
-16 860.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 004 455.15 USD (75 491 pips)
Gross Loss:
-209 886.20 USD (18 788 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (222 980.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
222 980.00 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
0.01%
Max deposit load:
30.08%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
25.06
Long Trades:
91 (52.00%)
Short Trades:
84 (48.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.79
Expected Payoff:
4 540.39 USD
Average Profit:
6 522.44 USD
Average Loss:
-9 994.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-26 182.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26 182.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.39%
Annual Forecast:
150.32%
Algo trading:
37%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
31 712.00 USD (4.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.57% (31 712.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.59% (11 880.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.p 171
EURUSD.p 2
GBPUSD.p 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.p 795K
EURUSD.p 1
GBPUSD.p 5
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.p 57K
EURUSD.p 21
GBPUSD.p 61
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63 020.00 USD
Worst trade: -16 860 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +222 980.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26 182.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No martingale

No Grid

No Hedge


One trade with SL and TP. No overnight trades, no weekend trades.


This account uses 10% risk per trade.


More information:

https://samuraiatrading.com

or telegram

https://t.me/officialsamuraiai

No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 16:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Samurai AI OG
150 USD per month
21 475%
0
0
USD
225K
USD
59
37%
175
88%
0%
4.78
4 540.39
USD
24%
1:200
Copy

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