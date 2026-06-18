- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
175
Profit Trades:
154 (88.00%)
Loss Trades:
21 (12.00%)
Best trade:
63 020.00 USD
Worst trade:
-16 860.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 004 455.15 USD (75 491 pips)
Gross Loss:
-209 886.20 USD (18 788 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (222 980.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
222 980.00 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
0.01%
Max deposit load:
30.08%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
25.06
Long Trades:
91 (52.00%)
Short Trades:
84 (48.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.79
Expected Payoff:
4 540.39 USD
Average Profit:
6 522.44 USD
Average Loss:
-9 994.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-26 182.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26 182.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.39%
Annual Forecast:
150.32%
Algo trading:
37%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
31 712.00 USD (4.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.57% (31 712.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.59% (11 880.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.p
|171
|EURUSD.p
|2
|GBPUSD.p
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.p
|795K
|EURUSD.p
|1
|GBPUSD.p
|5
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.p
|57K
|EURUSD.p
|21
|GBPUSD.p
|61
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +63 020.00 USD
Worst trade: -16 860 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +222 980.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26 182.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No martingale
No Grid
No Hedge
One trade with SL and TP. No overnight trades, no weekend trades.
This account uses 10% risk per trade.
More information:
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
150 USD per month
21 475%
0
0
USD
USD
225K
USD
USD
59
37%
175
88%
0%
4.78
4 540.39
USD
USD
24%
1:200