- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
841
Profit Trades:
468 (55.64%)
Loss Trades:
373 (44.35%)
Best trade:
827.97 USD
Worst trade:
-1 223.76 USD
Gross Profit:
14 889.42 USD (1 266 782 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 485.82 USD (375 280 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (107.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
870.09 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
73.13%
Max deposit load:
31.27%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
435 (51.72%)
Short Trades:
406 (48.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.71 USD
Average Profit:
31.82 USD
Average Loss:
-41.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-162.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 503.78 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-1.52%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 465.68 USD
Maximal:
1 896.21 USD (217.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.22% (1 896.21 USD)
By Equity:
59.90% (1 216.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|766
|XAGUSD
|69
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|XAGUSD
|-2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|XAGUSD
|-5.4K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +827.97 USD
Worst trade: -1 224 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -162.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
对冲原则单边策略，规避过高的白银点差，单操作黄金。实现一步步盈利。回测数据5个月（2026.01.01-2026.05.31），从1000美金能翻到20000000美金。
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
9
76%
841
55%
73%
0.96
-0.71
USD
USD
74%
1:500