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Cong Cong An

XAUUSD King UP

Cong Cong An
Cong Cong An

Cong Cong An

0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -14%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
841
Profit Trades:
468 (55.64%)
Loss Trades:
373 (44.35%)
Best trade:
827.97 USD
Worst trade:
-1 223.76 USD
Gross Profit:
14 889.42 USD (1 266 782 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 485.82 USD (375 280 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (107.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
870.09 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
73.13%
Max deposit load:
31.27%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
435 (51.72%)
Short Trades:
406 (48.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.71 USD
Average Profit:
31.82 USD
Average Loss:
-41.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-162.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 503.78 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-1.52%
Algo trading:
76%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 465.68 USD
Maximal:
1 896.21 USD (217.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.22% (1 896.21 USD)
By Equity:
59.90% (1 216.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 766
XAGUSD 69
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
XAGUSD -2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 23K
XAGUSD -5.4K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +827.97 USD
Worst trade: -1 224 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -162.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
对冲原则单边策略，规避过高的白银点差，单操作黄金。实现一步步盈利。回测数据5个月（2026.01.01-2026.05.31），从1000美金能翻到20000000美金。
No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.07 02:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 19:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 00:00
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 15:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 10:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 09:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 08:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 07:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 05:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 05:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 04:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 18:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 17:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 02:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 00:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 23:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 05:54
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.06 04:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD King UP
30 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
9
76%
841
55%
73%
0.96
-0.71
USD
74%
1:500
Copy

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