- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
28 (60.86%)
Loss Trades:
18 (39.13%)
Best trade:
218.46 EUR
Worst trade:
-95.15 EUR
Gross Profit:
618.26 EUR (37 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-496.69 EUR (22 710 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (73.26 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
381.10 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
4.42%
Max deposit load:
76.27%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.27
Long Trades:
21 (45.65%)
Short Trades:
25 (54.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
2.64 EUR
Average Profit:
22.08 EUR
Average Loss:
-27.59 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-272.93 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-272.93 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
2.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
348.47 EUR
Maximal:
452.67 EUR (40.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.07% (421.73 EUR)
By Equity:
6.83% (186.16 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|46
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|139
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +218.46 EUR
Worst trade: -95 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.26 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -272.93 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.24 × 29
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.46 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.60 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.13 × 70
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|2.04 × 126
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|2.08 × 101
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.41 × 196
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|3.00 × 3
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|3.40 × 94
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|3.43 × 96
|
Pepperstone-01
|3.55 × 84
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|4.53 × 137
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|5.49 × 37
|
Tickmill-Live08
|5.51 × 15984
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.04 × 25
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|7.20 × 5
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
EUR
EUR
8
100%
46
60%
4%
1.24
2.64
EUR
EUR
16%
1:200