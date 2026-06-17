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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GXRW
Vladislavs Dorodnovs

GXRW

Vladislavs Dorodnovs
Vladislavs Dorodnovs

Vladislavs Dorodnovs

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
Bybit-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
174
Profit Trades:
131 (75.28%)
Loss Trades:
43 (24.71%)
Best trade:
160.57 UST
Worst trade:
-43.88 UST
Gross Profit:
853.11 UST (39 259 pips)
Gross Loss:
-558.98 UST (46 237 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (65.73 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
161.73 UST (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
7.65%
Max deposit load:
10.83%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.74
Long Trades:
140 (80.46%)
Short Trades:
34 (19.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
1.69 UST
Average Profit:
6.51 UST
Average Loss:
-13.00 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-397.71 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-397.71 UST (15)
Monthly growth:
7.76%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 UST
Maximal:
398.97 UST (19.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.54% (398.97 UST)
By Equity:
15.72% (403.33 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 174
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 294
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +160.57 UST
Worst trade: -44 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.73 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -397.71 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


No reviews
2026.08.06 16:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 13:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 06:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 15:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 20:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.01 18:32
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.26 18:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.26 17:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.19 05:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.19 05:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.19 05:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.17 19:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 19:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 19:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.17 19:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 19:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GXRW
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
2.2K
UST
7
85%
174
75%
8%
1.52
1.69
UST
16%
1:500
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