- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
307
Profit Trades:
180 (58.63%)
Loss Trades:
127 (41.37%)
Best trade:
254.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-235.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
4 813.00 BRL (24 065 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 008.00 BRL (119 565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (274.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
288.00 BRL (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
1.30%
Max deposit load:
7.97%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
171 (55.70%)
Short Trades:
136 (44.30%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.64 BRL
Average Profit:
26.74 BRL
Average Loss:
-39.43 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-765.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-765.00 BRL (8)
Monthly growth:
-1.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 346.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 695.00 BRL (9.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.69% (1 695.00 BRL)
By Equity:
2.03% (351.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINQ26
|297
|WDOQ26
|9
|WINM26
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINQ26
|348
|WDOQ26
|-439
|WINM26
|4
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINQ26
|4.0K
|WDOQ26
|-100K
|WINM26
|50
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +254.00 BRL
Worst trade: -235 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +274.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -765.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Esta é uma conta que opera Day Trade para mini indice brasileiro. Os resultados são em BRL.
Tratam-se de estratégias autorais divulgadas no meu canal no YouTube.
Tratam-se de estratégias autorais divulgadas no meu canal no YouTube.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
17K
BRL
BRL
8
100%
307
58%
1%
0.96
-0.64
BRL
BRL
10%
1:1