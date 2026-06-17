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Cassen Giovani Rabelo Lorensi

XPDAYTRADE

Cassen Giovani Rabelo Lorensi
Cassen Giovani Rabelo Lorensi

Cassen Giovani Rabelo Lorensi

https://www.youtube.com/@ProfitinCode
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
307
Profit Trades:
180 (58.63%)
Loss Trades:
127 (41.37%)
Best trade:
254.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-235.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
4 813.00 BRL (24 065 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 008.00 BRL (119 565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (274.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
288.00 BRL (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
1.30%
Max deposit load:
7.97%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.12
Long Trades:
171 (55.70%)
Short Trades:
136 (44.30%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.64 BRL
Average Profit:
26.74 BRL
Average Loss:
-39.43 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-765.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-765.00 BRL (8)
Monthly growth:
-1.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 346.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 695.00 BRL (9.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.69% (1 695.00 BRL)
By Equity:
2.03% (351.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINQ26 297
WDOQ26 9
WINM26 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINQ26 348
WDOQ26 -439
WINM26 4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINQ26 4.0K
WDOQ26 -100K
WINM26 50
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +254.00 BRL
Worst trade: -235 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +274.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -765.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Esta é uma conta que opera Day Trade para mini indice brasileiro. Os resultados são em BRL.
Tratam-se de estratégias autorais divulgadas no meu canal no YouTube.
No reviews
2026.07.28 13:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 18:15
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.16 18:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 17:15
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.16 17:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 14:13
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 13:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 13:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 13:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 16:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 14:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.10 13:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 14:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 15:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.06 14:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.03 08:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.02 14:46
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 17 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.02 12:44
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 17 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 09:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XPDAYTRADE
99 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
17K
BRL
8
100%
307
58%
1%
0.96
-0.64
BRL
10%
1:1
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