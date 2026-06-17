The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live09 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.00 × 7 GoMarkets-Real 1 0.00 × 6 TitanFX-04 0.00 × 6 Exness-Real7 0.00 × 14 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 7 GlobalPrime-Live 0.00 × 1 TradersWay-Live 2 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 8 UNFX-Live 0.00 × 8 FXGiantsBM-Real10 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live08 0.00 × 5 FxBrew-Live 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge12 0.00 × 7 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN 0.00 × 1 FXOpen-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 12 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.00 × 2 TitanFX-01 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.00 × 8 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.09 × 179 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2 0.11 × 9 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.12 × 303 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.15 × 13 34 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor