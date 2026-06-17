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Olamijuwon Faruk Olowu

Thejaysnipes

Olamijuwon Faruk Olowu
Olamijuwon Faruk Olowu

Olamijuwon Faruk Olowu

It`s a marathon, not a sprint.
1 topic
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
IG-LIVE
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
28 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
10 (26.32%)
Best trade:
3.72 GBP
Worst trade:
-15.12 GBP
Gross Profit:
30.22 GBP (3 952 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76.48 GBP (9 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (9.44 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.44 GBP (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
52.80%
Max deposit load:
101.13%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
18 (47.37%)
Short Trades:
20 (52.63%)
Profit Factor:
0.40
Expected Payoff:
-1.22 GBP
Average Profit:
1.08 GBP
Average Loss:
-7.65 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.27 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.27 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
-4.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 531.22 GBP
Maximal:
2 532.70 GBP (5305.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.31% (55.70 GBP)
By Equity:
21.78% (14.71 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -60
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -5.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.72 GBP
Worst trade: -15 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.44 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.27 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 7
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-04
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 7
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 8
UNFX-Live
0.00 × 8
FXGiantsBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 5
FxBrew-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 7
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.09 × 179
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.12 × 303
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.15 × 13
34 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
It`s a Marathon and not a Sprint
No reviews
2026.08.02 22:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 13:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.21 13:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 18:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.16 17:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 16:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 12:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 20:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.19 19:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 13:09
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.17 13:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 13:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Thejaysnipes
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
53
GBP
8
0%
38
73%
53%
0.39
-1.22
GBP
22%
1:200
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