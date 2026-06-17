- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
28 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
10 (26.32%)
Best trade:
3.72 GBP
Worst trade:
-15.12 GBP
Gross Profit:
30.22 GBP (3 952 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76.48 GBP (9 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (9.44 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.44 GBP (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
52.80%
Max deposit load:
101.13%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
18 (47.37%)
Short Trades:
20 (52.63%)
Profit Factor:
0.40
Expected Payoff:
-1.22 GBP
Average Profit:
1.08 GBP
Average Loss:
-7.65 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25.27 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.27 GBP (3)
Monthly growth:
-4.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 531.22 GBP
Maximal:
2 532.70 GBP (5305.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.31% (55.70 GBP)
By Equity:
21.78% (14.71 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-60
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-5.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.72 GBP
Worst trade: -15 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.44 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.27 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 7
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-04
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 7
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 8
|
UNFX-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
FXGiantsBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
FxBrew-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 7
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.09 × 179
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.12 × 303
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.15 × 13
It`s a Marathon and not a Sprint
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
53
GBP
GBP
8
0%
38
73%
53%
0.39
-1.22
GBP
GBP
22%
1:200