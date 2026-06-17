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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
115 (87.78%)
Loss Trades:
16 (12.21%)
Best trade:
48.01 USD
Worst trade:
-18.39 USD
Gross Profit:
1 653.03 USD (49 870 376 pips)
Gross Loss:
-140.16 USD (6 890 585 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (29.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
242.87 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.87
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
55.70
Long Trades:
56 (42.75%)
Short Trades:
75 (57.25%)
Profit Factor:
11.79
Expected Payoff:
11.55 USD
Average Profit:
14.37 USD
Average Loss:
-8.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-27.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.16 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.99%
Annual Forecast:
13.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
27.16 USD (1.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.f
|131
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.f
|1.5K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.f
|43M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +48.01 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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