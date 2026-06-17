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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

TMF

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

4.4 (20)
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Algoritmic Capital is a financial services provider, specializing in Algorithmic Trading Systems and educational services for active traders.
6 products 11 signals 5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 4%
TMFinancials-Server
1:30

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
115 (87.78%)
Loss Trades:
16 (12.21%)
Best trade:
48.01 USD
Worst trade:
-18.39 USD
Gross Profit:
1 653.03 USD (49 870 376 pips)
Gross Loss:
-140.16 USD (6 890 585 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (29.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
242.87 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.87
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
55.70
Long Trades:
56 (42.75%)
Short Trades:
75 (57.25%)
Profit Factor:
11.79
Expected Payoff:
11.55 USD
Average Profit:
14.37 USD
Average Loss:
-8.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-27.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.16 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.99%
Annual Forecast:
13.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
27.16 USD (1.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 131
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.f 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.f 43M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +48.01 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TMFinancials-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.06 08:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 08:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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