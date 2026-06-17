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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

AC INSIDE

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

4.4 (20)
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Algoritmic Capital is a financial services provider, specializing in Algorithmic Trading Systems and educational services for active traders.
6 products 11 signals 5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
PUPrime-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 206
Profit Trades:
844 (69.98%)
Loss Trades:
362 (30.02%)
Best trade:
44.40 EUR
Worst trade:
-18.09 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 198.43 EUR (179 755 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 562.87 EUR (107 822 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
65 (136.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
156.66 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
80.49%
Max deposit load:
1.11%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.64
Long Trades:
598 (49.59%)
Short Trades:
608 (50.41%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
1.36 EUR
Average Profit:
3.79 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.32 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-127.40 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.40 EUR (11)
Monthly growth:
1.41%
Annual Forecast:
17.14%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
140.48 EUR (1.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.65% (140.48 EUR)
By Equity:
3.66% (331.43 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD.s 1206
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.s 1.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.s 72K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.40 EUR
Worst trade: -18 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +136.11 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -127.40 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AC INSIDE
39 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
9.2K
EUR
47
99%
1 206
69%
80%
2.04
1.36
EUR
4%
1:500
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