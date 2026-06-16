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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mavrik Scalper
Vladimir Lekhovitser

Mavrik Scalper

Vladimir Lekhovitser
Vladimir Lekhovitser

Vladimir Lekhovitser

3.4 (175)
Vice-champion of the Automated Trading Championship 2008 🏆
MQL5/4 Developer since 2004

Automated Trading Championship 2008: Winners of the ATC 2008!
3 products 4 signals 5 topics 19 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 115%
Leverate-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
711
Profit Trades:
701 (98.59%)
Loss Trades:
10 (1.41%)
Best trade:
16.38 USD
Worst trade:
-42.85 USD
Gross Profit:
890.80 USD (88 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-313.38 USD (31 335 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
325 (419.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
419.78 USD (325)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
6.32%
Max deposit load:
13.75%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.29
Long Trades:
54 (7.59%)
Short Trades:
657 (92.41%)
Profit Factor:
2.84
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
1.27 USD
Average Loss:
-31.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-116.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-116.57 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-4.88%
Annual Forecast:
-59.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.45 USD
Maximal:
134.56 USD (11.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.10% (134.56 USD)
By Equity:
8.58% (99.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 711
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 577
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. 57K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.38 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 325
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +419.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Leverate-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.31 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 12:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 11:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 08:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.03 07:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.16 14:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mavrik Scalper
999 USD per month
115%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
18
100%
711
98%
6%
2.84
0.81
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

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