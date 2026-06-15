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Alvaro Sierra Sacristan

WTIsignal

Alvaro Sierra Sacristan
Alvaro Sierra Sacristan

Alvaro Sierra Sacristan

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 58%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
335
Profit Trades:
264 (78.80%)
Loss Trades:
71 (21.19%)
Best trade:
18.84 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.38 EUR
Gross Profit:
607.11 EUR (27 702 pips)
Gross Loss:
-190.12 EUR (37 062 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (20.38 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.55 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
88.35%
Max deposit load:
96.22%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
19.73
Long Trades:
191 (57.01%)
Short Trades:
144 (42.99%)
Profit Factor:
3.19
Expected Payoff:
1.24 EUR
Average Profit:
2.30 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.68 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-7.82 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.14 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
25.90%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
21.14 EUR (2.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.51% (20.79 EUR)
By Equity:
42.96% (374.96 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XTIUSD 289
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 13
AUDCAD 11
ETHUSD 7
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XTIUSD 478
EURUSD 5
GBPUSD 15
AUDCAD -17
ETHUSD -6
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XTIUSD 7.6K
EURUSD -113
GBPUSD 1.6K
AUDCAD 5
ETHUSD -28K
BTCUSD 9.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.84 EUR
Worst trade: -17 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.38 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.82 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 56
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.00 × 17
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
0.01 × 70
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.13 × 166
Exness-MT5Real43
0.25 × 12
PUPrime-Live
0.25 × 32
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.30 × 158
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.31 × 128
FusionMarkets-Live
0.32 × 126
Exness-MT5Real34
0.33 × 45
Exness-MT5Real25
0.36 × 28
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.39 × 69
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 490
Exness-MT5Real12
0.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
0.53 × 230
Exness-MT5Real24
0.62 × 84
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.68 × 40
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.77 × 22
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.00 × 1
92 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
WTI Signal – Professional Oil Trading Signals

Welcome to WTI Signal, a trading service focused exclusively on WTI Crude Oil (USOIL).

Our signals are generated through a combination of technical analysis, price action, market structure, and risk management principles. Each trade setup is carefully selected to identify high-probability opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control.

What You Receive
✅ Real-time WTI trade signals
✅ Entry price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels
✅ Clear risk management guidelines
✅ Consistent market analysis and updates
✅ Focus on quality setups rather than excessive trading

Trading Approach
We specialize in the highly liquid and volatile WTI crude oil market, seeking opportunities during key market sessions and major price movements. Our goal is to deliver precise, actionable signals that help traders make informed decisions.

Important Notice
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Join WTI Signal and gain access to professional oil market trading opportunities with a structured and disciplined approach.


No reviews
2026.07.28 17:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 16:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 10:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 20:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 23:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.06 16:33
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.06 13:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.06 07:07
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.06 06:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.06 03:05
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.06 02:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.05 22:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.04 12:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.04 04:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.04 01:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 18:27
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 17:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 07:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 01:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.01 09:20
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WTIsignal
30 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
9
3%
335
78%
88%
3.19
1.24
EUR
43%
1:30
Copy

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