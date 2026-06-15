- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
335
Profit Trades:
264 (78.80%)
Loss Trades:
71 (21.19%)
Best trade:
18.84 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.38 EUR
Gross Profit:
607.11 EUR (27 702 pips)
Gross Loss:
-190.12 EUR (37 062 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (20.38 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.55 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
88.35%
Max deposit load:
96.22%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
19.73
Long Trades:
191 (57.01%)
Short Trades:
144 (42.99%)
Profit Factor:
3.19
Expected Payoff:
1.24 EUR
Average Profit:
2.30 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.68 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-7.82 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.14 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
25.90%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
21.14 EUR (2.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.51% (20.79 EUR)
By Equity:
42.96% (374.96 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XTIUSD
|289
|EURUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|13
|AUDCAD
|11
|ETHUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XTIUSD
|478
|EURUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|15
|AUDCAD
|-17
|ETHUSD
|-6
|BTCUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XTIUSD
|7.6K
|EURUSD
|-113
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|AUDCAD
|5
|ETHUSD
|-28K
|BTCUSD
|9.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.84 EUR
Worst trade: -17 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.38 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.82 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageMarkets-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 56
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.00 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.01 × 70
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.13 × 166
|
Exness-MT5Real43
|0.25 × 12
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.25 × 32
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.30 × 158
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.31 × 128
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.32 × 126
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|0.33 × 45
|
Exness-MT5Real25
|0.36 × 28
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.39 × 69
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.50 × 490
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.50 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.53 × 230
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.62 × 84
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.68 × 40
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.77 × 22
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|1.00 × 1
WTI Signal – Professional Oil Trading Signals
Welcome to WTI Signal, a trading service focused exclusively on WTI Crude Oil (USOIL).
Our signals are generated through a combination of technical analysis, price action, market structure, and risk management principles. Each trade setup is carefully selected to identify high-probability opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control.
What You Receive
✅ Real-time WTI trade signals
✅ Entry price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels
✅ Clear risk management guidelines
✅ Consistent market analysis and updates
✅ Focus on quality setups rather than excessive trading
Trading Approach
We specialize in the highly liquid and volatile WTI crude oil market, seeking opportunities during key market sessions and major price movements. Our goal is to deliver precise, actionable signals that help traders make informed decisions.
Important Notice
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
Join WTI Signal and gain access to professional oil market trading opportunities with a structured and disciplined approach.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
EUR
EUR
9
3%
335
78%
88%
3.19
1.24
EUR
EUR
43%
1:30