- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
911
Profit Trades:
780 (85.62%)
Loss Trades:
131 (14.38%)
Best trade:
32.31 USD
Worst trade:
-42.71 USD
Gross Profit:
898.63 USD (67 978 pips)
Gross Loss:
-687.47 USD (48 563 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (42.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.38 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
3.40%
Max deposit load:
100.12%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.30
Long Trades:
444 (48.74%)
Short Trades:
467 (51.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
0.23 USD
Average Profit:
1.15 USD
Average Loss:
-5.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
32.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.59 USD
Maximal:
162.85 USD (31.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.13% (162.97 USD)
By Equity:
4.31% (13.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|884
|EURUSD
|12
|GBPUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|180
|EURUSD
|23
|GBPUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|-1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|EURUSD
|474
|GBPUSD
|271
|USDJPY
|53
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +32.31 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.08 × 37
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.25 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
VantageMarkets-Live 8
|0.63 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.72 × 210
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.83 × 562
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.89 × 27
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.93 × 231
Official Signal for Breakthrough Level EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187045?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
Currencies 2% Risk
XAUUSD : 0.01 Lot Per 100 USD
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
72%
0
0
USD
USD
361
USD
USD
8
99%
911
85%
3%
1.30
0.23
USD
USD
31%
1:50