The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01 0.00 × 5 ValutradesSeychelles-Live 0.00 × 5 VTindex-MT5 0.00 × 4 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real33 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real32 0.00 × 1 MavenTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real7 0.08 × 37 FPMarketsSC-Live 0.17 × 6 ICMarkets-MT5 0.25 × 4 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.44 × 62 Exness-MT5Real9 0.48 × 27 TickmillEU-Live 0.50 × 4 itexsys-Platform 0.50 × 2 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.50 × 2 BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2 0.50 × 2 AronGroups-Server 0.57 × 7 VantageMarkets-Live 8 0.63 × 16 VantageInternational-Live 5 0.72 × 210 DooTechnology-Live 0.75 × 269 Exness-MT5Real8 0.83 × 562 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.83 × 71 VTMarkets-Live 6 0.89 × 27 FusionMarkets-Live 0.93 × 231 119 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor