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Khalakuzzaman Shaon

Level EA

Khalakuzzaman Shaon
Khalakuzzaman Shaon

Khalakuzzaman Shaon

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 72%
Tickmill-Live
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
911
Profit Trades:
780 (85.62%)
Loss Trades:
131 (14.38%)
Best trade:
32.31 USD
Worst trade:
-42.71 USD
Gross Profit:
898.63 USD (67 978 pips)
Gross Loss:
-687.47 USD (48 563 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (42.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
74.38 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
3.40%
Max deposit load:
100.12%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.30
Long Trades:
444 (48.74%)
Short Trades:
467 (51.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
0.23 USD
Average Profit:
1.15 USD
Average Loss:
-5.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
32.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.59 USD
Maximal:
162.85 USD (31.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.13% (162.97 USD)
By Equity:
4.31% (13.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 884
EURUSD 12
GBPUSD 9
USDJPY 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 180
EURUSD 23
GBPUSD 9
USDJPY -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 19K
EURUSD 474
GBPUSD 271
USDJPY 53
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.31 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 5
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 1
MavenTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.08 × 37
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageMarkets-Live 8
0.63 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.72 × 210
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
Exness-MT5Real8
0.83 × 562
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.89 × 27
FusionMarkets-Live
0.93 × 231
119 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Official Signal for Breakthrough Level EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187045?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page 

 

Currencies 2% Risk  

XAUUSD : 0.01 Lot Per 100 USD

No reviews
2026.07.29 21:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 20:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 19:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 18:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 07:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 03:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 02:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 01:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 00:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 03:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 09:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.26 18:06
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:500
2026.06.26 09:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 18:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 17:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 16:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 23:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 16:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.23 08:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.23 05:46
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Level EA
30 USD per month
72%
0
0
USD
361
USD
8
99%
911
85%
3%
1.30
0.23
USD
31%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.