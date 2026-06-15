The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 4 VTMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 0.23 × 1970 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.33 × 12 FOREX.comCA-Live 532 0.67 × 12 FPMarketsLLC-Live 0.75 × 4 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 2.00 × 1 RoboForex-Pro 4.50 × 18 XMGlobal-MT5 4 5.68 × 516 Headway-Real 7.90 × 10 XMTrading-MT5 3 11.73 × 26 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor