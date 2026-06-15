- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
19 (76.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (24.00%)
Best trade:
453.80 USD
Worst trade:
-889.14 USD
Gross Profit:
4 850.66 USD (4 763 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 428.10 USD (2 364 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (2 632.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 632.83 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
45.83%
Max deposit load:
30.21%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.29
Long Trades:
11 (44.00%)
Short Trades:
14 (56.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
96.90 USD
Average Profit:
255.30 USD
Average Loss:
-404.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 768.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 768.11 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
190.53 USD
Maximal:
1 877.08 USD (1.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.85% (1 882.04 USD)
By Equity:
4.62% (4 661.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|25
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +453.80 USD
Worst trade: -889 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 632.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 768.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.23 × 1970
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.33 × 12
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.67 × 12
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.50 × 18
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.68 × 516
|
Headway-Real
|7.90 × 10
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|11.73 × 26
Max drawdown is 10%
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
102K
USD
USD
7
100%
25
76%
46%
1.99
96.90
USD
USD
5%
1:200