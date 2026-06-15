- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
74 (76.28%)
Loss Trades:
23 (23.71%)
Best trade:
135.40 USD
Worst trade:
-27.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 544.65 USD (15 164 pips)
Gross Loss:
-311.30 USD (4 965 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (421.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
421.05 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
34.16%
Max deposit load:
5.01%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
8.01
Long Trades:
42 (43.30%)
Short Trades:
55 (56.70%)
Profit Factor:
4.96
Expected Payoff:
12.71 USD
Average Profit:
20.87 USD
Average Loss:
-13.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-153.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.90 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
10.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
151.35 USD
Maximal:
153.90 USD (1.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.54% (153.90 USD)
By Equity:
11.16% (1 116.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|97
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|10K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +135.40 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +421.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -153.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
Headway-Real
|1.45 × 176
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.89 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.90 × 177
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
7
0%
97
76%
34%
4.96
12.71
USD
USD
11%
1:500