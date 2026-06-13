- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|566
|EURUSD
|72
|BTCUSD
|57
|NASUSD
|31
|XTIUSD
|11
|U30USD
|10
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.1K
|EURUSD
|-167
|BTCUSD
|-966
|NASUSD
|8
|XTIUSD
|-293
|U30USD
|-144
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|141K
|EURUSD
|-5.6K
|BTCUSD
|-1.1M
|NASUSD
|-2.8K
|XTIUSD
|-14K
|U30USD
|-11K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Gold combination + one Pair trading Algo, to be a signal for larger account to copy.
One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.
Moderate risk.
The whole system could be 30% DD but it is worthy as good profit expected on long term. Well, if u want to make even lower DD, just set fixed 0.01 if u can, but the profit will also be much less.
Better to use same broker, if u have no EBC account , can register here.
OR u can free copy right now on EBC's copy area if under my IB link , you can DM me.
Note:
1/ Min is 7K usd suggested. Or if u set fixed 0.01 can be lower balance.
2/ Better to use VPS close to my account server.
USD
USD
USD