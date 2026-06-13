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Qi Kai Fan

VS Portfolio EBC 10K

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 product 24 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 37%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
747
Profit Trades:
405 (54.21%)
Loss Trades:
342 (45.78%)
Best trade:
1 120.37 USD
Worst trade:
-470.81 USD
Gross Profit:
14 823.89 USD (1 068 489 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 321.68 USD (2 088 438 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (1 593.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 147.94 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
53.90%
Max deposit load:
8.66%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.25
Long Trades:
290 (38.82%)
Short Trades:
457 (61.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
4.69 USD
Average Profit:
36.60 USD
Average Loss:
-33.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-672.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-934.98 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
5.59%
Annual Forecast:
67.77%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 492.03 USD
Maximal:
2 791.65 USD (19.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.56% (2 788.11 USD)
By Equity:
12.98% (1 590.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 566
EURUSD 72
BTCUSD 57
NASUSD 31
XTIUSD 11
U30USD 10
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.1K
EURUSD -167
BTCUSD -966
NASUSD 8
XTIUSD -293
U30USD -144
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 141K
EURUSD -5.6K
BTCUSD -1.1M
NASUSD -2.8K
XTIUSD -14K
U30USD -11K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 120.37 USD
Worst trade: -471 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 593.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -672.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
5.83 × 6
FxPro-MT5
9.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
18.79 × 52
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
19.25 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Gold combination  + one Pair trading Algo, to be a signal for larger account to copy.

One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.

Moderate risk.

The whole system could be 30% DD but it is worthy as good profit expected on long term. Well, if u want to make even lower DD, just set fixed 0.01 if u can, but the profit will also be much less.

Better to use same broker, if u have no EBC account , can register here.

OR u can free copy  right now on EBC's copy area if under my IB link , you can DM me.



Note: 

1/ Min is 7K usd suggested. Or if u set fixed 0.01 can be lower balance.

2/ Better to use VPS close to my account server. 


No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 13:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.13 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.13 14:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VS Portfolio EBC 10K
49 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
14
98%
747
54%
54%
1.30
4.69
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

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