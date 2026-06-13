Gold combination + one Pair trading Algo, to be a signal for larger account to copy.

One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.

Moderate risk.

The whole system could be 30% DD but it is worthy as good profit expected on long term. Well, if u want to make even lower DD, just set fixed 0.01 if u can, but the profit will also be much less.

Better to use same broker, if u have no EBC account , can register here.

OR u can free copy right now on EBC's copy area if under my IB link , you can DM me.







