- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
176
Profit Trades:
73 (41.47%)
Loss Trades:
103 (58.52%)
Best trade:
12 992.89 USD
Worst trade:
-4 207.00 USD
Gross Profit:
133 943.85 USD (253 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83 766.68 USD (186 048 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (33 225.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33 225.07 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
99.55%
Max deposit load:
93.48%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.08
Long Trades:
123 (69.89%)
Short Trades:
53 (30.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
285.10 USD
Average Profit:
1 834.85 USD
Average Loss:
-813.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-15 749.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 749.51 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
23.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 670.31 USD
Maximal:
24 138.99 USD (19.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.06% (24 130.68 USD)
By Equity:
23.70% (25 674.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|58
|NDX
|38
|WS30
|30
|SP500
|10
|XTIUSD
|7
|GOOGL
|7
|PAYX
|5
|AMZN
|4
|AAPL
|4
|TSLA
|4
|MSFT
|3
|NVDA
|3
|META
|2
|TTWO
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-570
|NDX
|40K
|WS30
|5.5K
|SP500
|9.5K
|XTIUSD
|-4K
|GOOGL
|-1.5K
|PAYX
|-137
|AMZN
|-636
|AAPL
|2.7K
|TSLA
|-958
|MSFT
|2K
|NVDA
|-1.7K
|META
|-976
|TTWO
|672
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-28K
|NDX
|96K
|WS30
|749
|SP500
|1.1K
|XTIUSD
|-756
|GOOGL
|-2.7K
|PAYX
|379
|AMZN
|-523
|AAPL
|1.6K
|TSLA
|-3.4K
|MSFT
|5.3K
|NVDA
|-1.9K
|META
|-2.1K
|TTWO
|1.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12 992.89 USD
Worst trade: -4 207 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +33 225.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15 749.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.45 × 273
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|6.14 × 7
Consistent swing trading strategy focused on US indices, top US stocks, and Gold. Prioritizing capital preservation, controlled risk, and steady long-term growth.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
USD
150K
USD
USD
13
0%
176
41%
100%
1.59
285.10
USD
USD
24%
1:200