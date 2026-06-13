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Kleiver Andres Ortiz Jaramillo

KleiverOrtiz23

Kleiver Andres Ortiz Jaramillo
Kleiver Andres Ortiz Jaramillo

Kleiver Andres Ortiz Jaramillo

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 50%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
176
Profit Trades:
73 (41.47%)
Loss Trades:
103 (58.52%)
Best trade:
12 992.89 USD
Worst trade:
-4 207.00 USD
Gross Profit:
133 943.85 USD (253 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83 766.68 USD (186 048 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (33 225.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33 225.07 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
99.55%
Max deposit load:
93.48%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.08
Long Trades:
123 (69.89%)
Short Trades:
53 (30.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
285.10 USD
Average Profit:
1 834.85 USD
Average Loss:
-813.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-15 749.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 749.51 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
23.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 670.31 USD
Maximal:
24 138.99 USD (19.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.06% (24 130.68 USD)
By Equity:
23.70% (25 674.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 58
NDX 38
WS30 30
SP500 10
XTIUSD 7
GOOGL 7
PAYX 5
AMZN 4
AAPL 4
TSLA 4
MSFT 3
NVDA 3
META 2
TTWO 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -570
NDX 40K
WS30 5.5K
SP500 9.5K
XTIUSD -4K
GOOGL -1.5K
PAYX -137
AMZN -636
AAPL 2.7K
TSLA -958
MSFT 2K
NVDA -1.7K
META -976
TTWO 672
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -28K
NDX 96K
WS30 749
SP500 1.1K
XTIUSD -756
GOOGL -2.7K
PAYX 379
AMZN -523
AAPL 1.6K
TSLA -3.4K
MSFT 5.3K
NVDA -1.9K
META -2.1K
TTWO 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12 992.89 USD
Worst trade: -4 207 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +33 225.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15 749.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.45 × 273
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
6.14 × 7
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Consistent swing trading strategy focused on US indices, top US stocks, and Gold. Prioritizing capital preservation, controlled risk, and steady long-term growth.
No reviews
2026.07.20 03:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 16:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 14:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.17 20:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.13 14:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
KleiverOrtiz23
30 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
150K
USD
13
0%
176
41%
100%
1.59
285.10
USD
24%
1:200
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