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Caio Cesar Rodrigues

Setup Russo

Caio Cesar Rodrigues
Caio Cesar Rodrigues

Caio Cesar Rodrigues

0 reviews
Reliability
92 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 44%
FotMarkets-Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
750
Profit Trades:
558 (74.40%)
Loss Trades:
192 (25.60%)
Best trade:
273.44 USD
Worst trade:
-268.76 USD
Gross Profit:
3 443.97 USD (4 188 254 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 635.52 USD (2 037 797 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (79.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
294.06 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
39.06%
Max deposit load:
8.13%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
314 (41.87%)
Short Trades:
436 (58.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.08 USD
Average Profit:
6.17 USD
Average Loss:
-13.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-50.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-277.11 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-6.48%
Annual Forecast:
-78.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
92.90 USD
Maximal:
502.79 USD (16.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.13% (343.94 USD)
By Equity:
6.42% (191.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 201
US100Cash 105
US30Cash 74
GER40Cash 63
BTCUSD 50
USDJPY 48
EURUSD 41
GBPUSD 40
US500Cash 27
USDCAD 19
USDCHF 19
AUDUSD 18
NZDUSD 12
SILVER 11
UK100Cash 8
GBPJPY 7
XAUEUR 6
AUDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 73
US100Cash 248
US30Cash 92
GER40Cash 126
BTCUSD 207
USDJPY 107
EURUSD -31
GBPUSD -161
US500Cash -14
USDCAD -38
USDCHF -5
AUDUSD 70
NZDUSD -23
SILVER 150
UK100Cash 6
GBPJPY -16
XAUEUR 21
AUDCAD -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 20K
US100Cash 58K
US30Cash 4.1K
GER40Cash 83K
BTCUSD 2M
USDJPY 2.3K
EURUSD 1.9K
GBPUSD -2.6K
US500Cash -14K
USDCAD -298
USDCHF 533
AUDUSD 418
NZDUSD -148
SILVER 3K
UK100Cash 5K
GBPJPY -1.8K
XAUEUR 1.1K
AUDCAD -215
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +273.44 USD
Worst trade: -269 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FotMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 13:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.02 21:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 18:41
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 584 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Setup Russo
30 USD per month
44%
0
0
USD
2.7K
USD
92
0%
750
74%
39%
1.30
1.08
USD
16%
1:500
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