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Jia Wei Li

XAUUSD and DJ30

Jia Wei Li
Jia Wei Li

Jia Wei Li

0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -9%
RockfortMarkets-Live
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
77 (53.10%)
Loss Trades:
68 (46.90%)
Best trade:
452.20 USD
Worst trade:
-313.35 USD
Gross Profit:
7 775.43 USD (93 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 704.62 USD (187 416 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 655.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 655.80 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
9.78%
Max deposit load:
5.96%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
48 (33.10%)
Short Trades:
97 (66.90%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-6.41 USD
Average Profit:
100.98 USD
Average Loss:
-128.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 454.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 454.20 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-21.08%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
929.19 USD
Maximal:
3 088.12 USD (25.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.40% (3 088.12 USD)
By Equity:
11.75% (1 129.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 135
DJ30 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -301
DJ30 -629
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -4.8K
DJ30 -89K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +452.20 USD
Worst trade: -313 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 655.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 454.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RockfortMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

My primary trading instrument is gold (XAUUSD), using a multi-timeframe trend-following intraday strategy combined with pullback entries. I do not hold positions overnight, do not add to positions, and do not average down; all trades are executed with clearly defined stop-losses.

The strategy identifies the main market trend on the 1-hour timeframe by analyzing the alignment of the 60-period and 120-period moving averages to determine bullish or bearish direction. Bollinger Bands are used to gauge price ranges and key support and resistance levels. High-probability entry opportunities are then sought on the 5-minute timeframe, with the Stochastic indicator confirming short-term momentum shifts.

The trading style is primarily trend-following, focusing on capturing pullback opportunities within trends while avoiding chasing highs or selling into lows. All positions employ a fixed-risk management approach, with position size dynamically adjusted according to stop-loss distance to ensure each trade’s risk remains controlled.

Risk management measures include:

  1. Maximum loss per trade not exceeding 2% of total account equity;
  2. Maximum cumulative loss per day not exceeding 5% of total account equity;
  3. Maximum overall account drawdown capped at 30%; trading will be halted and the strategy reassessed if this threshold is reached.

This strategy aims for long-term, stable growth. It does not rely on high-frequency trading or high leverage for profit, emphasizing capital preservation, risk control, and the stability of the equity curve.


No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 19:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.11 08:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.11 08:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD and DJ30
30 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
9.1K
USD
9
73%
145
53%
10%
0.89
-6.41
USD
25%
1:500
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