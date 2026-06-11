- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|135
|DJ30
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-301
|DJ30
|-629
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.8K
|DJ30
|-89K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RockfortMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
My primary trading instrument is gold (XAUUSD), using a multi-timeframe trend-following intraday strategy combined with pullback entries. I do not hold positions overnight, do not add to positions, and do not average down; all trades are executed with clearly defined stop-losses.
The strategy identifies the main market trend on the 1-hour timeframe by analyzing the alignment of the 60-period and 120-period moving averages to determine bullish or bearish direction. Bollinger Bands are used to gauge price ranges and key support and resistance levels. High-probability entry opportunities are then sought on the 5-minute timeframe, with the Stochastic indicator confirming short-term momentum shifts.
The trading style is primarily trend-following, focusing on capturing pullback opportunities within trends while avoiding chasing highs or selling into lows. All positions employ a fixed-risk management approach, with position size dynamically adjusted according to stop-loss distance to ensure each trade’s risk remains controlled.
Risk management measures include:
- Maximum loss per trade not exceeding 2% of total account equity;
- Maximum cumulative loss per day not exceeding 5% of total account equity;
- Maximum overall account drawdown capped at 30%; trading will be halted and the strategy reassessed if this threshold is reached.
This strategy aims for long-term, stable growth. It does not rely on high-frequency trading or high leverage for profit, emphasizing capital preservation, risk control, and the stability of the equity curve.
USD
USD
USD