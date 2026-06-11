My primary trading instrument is gold (XAUUSD), using a multi-timeframe trend-following intraday strategy combined with pullback entries. I do not hold positions overnight, do not add to positions, and do not average down; all trades are executed with clearly defined stop-losses.

The strategy identifies the main market trend on the 1-hour timeframe by analyzing the alignment of the 60-period and 120-period moving averages to determine bullish or bearish direction. Bollinger Bands are used to gauge price ranges and key support and resistance levels. High-probability entry opportunities are then sought on the 5-minute timeframe, with the Stochastic indicator confirming short-term momentum shifts.

The trading style is primarily trend-following, focusing on capturing pullback opportunities within trends while avoiding chasing highs or selling into lows. All positions employ a fixed-risk management approach, with position size dynamically adjusted according to stop-loss distance to ensure each trade’s risk remains controlled.

Risk management measures include:

Maximum loss per trade not exceeding 2% of total account equity; Maximum cumulative loss per day not exceeding 5% of total account equity; Maximum overall account drawdown capped at 30%; trading will be halted and the strategy reassessed if this threshold is reached.

This strategy aims for long-term, stable growth. It does not rely on high-frequency trading or high leverage for profit, emphasizing capital preservation, risk control, and the stability of the equity curve.