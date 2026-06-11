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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XAUUSDSwingTrade
Ke Ming Ding

XAUUSDSwingTrade

Ke Ming Ding
Ke Ming Ding

Ke Ming Ding

0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2026 93%
FXCM-USDReal01
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
425
Profit Trades:
272 (64.00%)
Loss Trades:
153 (36.00%)
Best trade:
128.97 USD
Worst trade:
-163.96 USD
Gross Profit:
4 799.33 USD (2 411 743 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 467.37 USD (1 552 425 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (249.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
410.76 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
84.81%
Max deposit load:
10.84%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.20
Long Trades:
197 (46.35%)
Short Trades:
228 (53.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
5.49 USD
Average Profit:
17.64 USD
Average Loss:
-16.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-49.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-199.12 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
34.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.06 USD
Maximal:
253.46 USD (7.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.89% (253.46 USD)
By Equity:
35.08% (1 205.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 162
NAS100 81
JPN225 54
GER30 46
Copper 35
SPX500 34
CHN50 12
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
NAS100 323
JPN225 142
GER30 156
Copper 429
SPX500 192
CHN50 -1
USDJPY -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 90K
NAS100 239K
JPN225 389K
GER30 100K
Copper 7.1K
SPX500 20K
CHN50 13K
USDJPY -39
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +128.97 USD
Worst trade: -164 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +249.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
OANDA-GMT-5 Practice
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-Standard
2.00 × 1
Activtrades-Demo
3.00 × 2
RoboForex-FixCent
3.00 × 1
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
4.00 × 1
FBS-Real
4.00 × 1
InstaForex-Cent.com
5.42 × 12
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.28 13:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.06.26 04:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 02:56
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 13:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.25 12:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 10:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 08:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 03:40
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 01:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 00:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 20:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 19:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 17:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 14:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 13:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 06:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSDSwingTrade
3000 USD per month
93%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
12
0%
425
64%
85%
1.94
5.49
USD
35%
1:200
Copy

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