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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Vihari Gold Capitals
Kavitha Ponnam

Vihari Gold Capitals

Kavitha Ponnam
Kavitha Ponnam

Kavitha Ponnam

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 45 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
117 (87.31%)
Loss Trades:
17 (12.69%)
Best trade:
54.48 USD
Worst trade:
-175.52 USD
Gross Profit:
1 036.79 USD (75 568 pips)
Gross Loss:
-583.29 USD (52 839 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (332.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
332.68 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
72.75%
Max deposit load:
4.34%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.69
Long Trades:
84 (62.69%)
Short Trades:
50 (37.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
3.38 USD
Average Profit:
8.86 USD
Average Loss:
-34.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-268.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-268.43 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
71.39 USD
Maximal:
268.43 USD (8.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.06% (268.43 USD)
By Equity:
15.53% (398.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 109
GBPUSD 16
EURUSD 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 334
GBPUSD 61
EURUSD 59
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
GBPUSD 1.5K
EURUSD 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.48 USD
Worst trade: -176 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +332.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -268.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
Tickmill-Live04
0.48 × 554
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.52 × 223
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.81 × 16
AMarkets-Real
0.84 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
Exness-Real28
1.14 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.17 × 12
EGlobal-Cent6
1.21 × 14
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.25 × 12
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.35 × 233
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.35 × 17
48 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Medium Risk Signal (TRUST THE PROCESS) 

Monthly six percent to  twenty percent

analysis on price movement and trade 

based on velocity of the XAU-USD GBP-USD and EUR-USD

The golden rule: "never invest or risk more than you can afford to lose"


No reviews
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.15 12:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.22 09:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.11 16:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.11 13:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.11 12:37
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 07:35
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.11 05:33
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.11 05:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.11 05:33
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.11 04:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 04:33
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 04:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.11 04:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.11 04:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Vihari Gold Capitals
45 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
9
0%
134
87%
73%
1.77
3.38
USD
16%
1:300
Copy

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