- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
117 (87.31%)
Loss Trades:
17 (12.69%)
Best trade:
54.48 USD
Worst trade:
-175.52 USD
Gross Profit:
1 036.79 USD (75 568 pips)
Gross Loss:
-583.29 USD (52 839 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (332.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
332.68 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
72.75%
Max deposit load:
4.34%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.69
Long Trades:
84 (62.69%)
Short Trades:
50 (37.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
3.38 USD
Average Profit:
8.86 USD
Average Loss:
-34.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-268.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-268.43 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
71.39 USD
Maximal:
268.43 USD (8.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.06% (268.43 USD)
By Equity:
15.53% (398.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|109
|GBPUSD
|16
|EURUSD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|334
|GBPUSD
|61
|EURUSD
|59
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +54.48 USD
Worst trade: -176 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +332.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -268.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.48 × 554
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.52 × 223
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
TitanFX-01
|0.72 × 96
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.81 × 16
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.84 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
|
Exness-Real28
|1.14 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.17 × 12
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|1.21 × 14
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.25 × 12
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.35 × 233
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.35 × 17
Medium Risk Signal (TRUST THE PROCESS)
Monthly six percent to twenty percent
analysis on price movement and trade
based on velocity of the XAU-USD GBP-USD and EUR-USDThe golden rule: "never invest or risk more than you can afford to lose"
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
9
0%
134
87%
73%
1.77
3.38
USD
USD
16%
1:300