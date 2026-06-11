- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
16 (43.24%)
Loss Trades:
21 (56.76%)
Best trade:
49.90 USD
Worst trade:
-54.35 USD
Gross Profit:
388.53 USD (31 288 pips)
Gross Loss:
-474.12 USD (43 472 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (89.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.94 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
40.82%
Max deposit load:
8.43%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.43
Long Trades:
20 (54.05%)
Short Trades:
17 (45.95%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-2.31 USD
Average Profit:
24.28 USD
Average Loss:
-22.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-115.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.18 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.77%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
201.02 USD
Maximal:
201.02 USD (25.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.53% (201.02 USD)
By Equity:
6.79% (48.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|7
|GBPJPY
|6
|EURGBP
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-165
|USDJPY
|81
|GBPJPY
|-3
|EURGBP
|-10
|EURUSD
|10
|USDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-16K
|USDJPY
|3.4K
|GBPJPY
|168
|EURGBP
|-171
|EURUSD
|511
|USDCHF
|83
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.90 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 11
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 12
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
70 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
USD
702
USD
USD
8
72%
37
43%
41%
0.81
-2.31
USD
USD
26%
1:200