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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MDMS 97
Dmitrii Solovei

MDMS 97

Dmitrii Solovei
Dmitrii Solovei

Dmitrii Solovei

28 comments
0 reviews
114 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 -6%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
335
Profit Trades:
142 (42.38%)
Loss Trades:
193 (57.61%)
Best trade:
12 485.82 RUB
Worst trade:
-6 290.85 RUB
Gross Profit:
226 695.32 RUB (219 156 pips)
Gross Loss:
-193 968.66 RUB (163 801 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (15 126.06 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 735.38 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
55.22%
Max deposit load:
103.54%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
173 (51.64%)
Short Trades:
162 (48.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
97.69 RUB
Average Profit:
1 596.45 RUB
Average Loss:
-1 005.02 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-4 719.83 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23 568.52 RUB (7)
Monthly growth:
13.83%
Annual Forecast:
167.79%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 340.47 RUB
Maximal:
34 706.46 RUB (30.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.83% (13 882.29 RUB)
By Equity:
10.68% (5 900.66 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDrfd 90
GBPUSDrfd 64
EURUSDrfd 58
USDJPYrfd 35
USDCHFrfd 13
EURNOKrfd 12
NZDUSDrfd 11
USDRUBrfd 9
#LCO 7
#GAZP 7
AUDUSDrfd 5
#MOEX 5
AUDCADrfd 4
GBPAUDrfd 3
GBPJPYrfd 3
EURJPYrfd 3
USDCNYrfd 2
USDILSrfd 1
CHFJPYrfd 1
USDCADrfd 1
#GOOGL 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDrfd 835
GBPUSDrfd -44
EURUSDrfd -219
USDJPYrfd -54
USDCHFrfd -22
EURNOKrfd 242
NZDUSDrfd -107
USDRUBrfd 22
#LCO -15
#GAZP -6
AUDUSDrfd -24
#MOEX 0
AUDCADrfd -14
GBPAUDrfd -25
GBPJPYrfd -10
EURJPYrfd -9
USDCNYrfd -9
USDILSrfd 13
CHFJPYrfd -6
USDCADrfd -5
#GOOGL 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDrfd 34K
GBPUSDrfd 1.6K
EURUSDrfd -3.4K
USDJPYrfd -1.5K
USDCHFrfd -114
EURNOKrfd 7.1K
NZDUSDrfd -1.4K
USDRUBrfd 20K
#LCO -190
#GAZP 365
AUDUSDrfd -370
#MOEX -45
AUDCADrfd -128
GBPAUDrfd -561
GBPJPYrfd -524
EURJPYrfd -131
USDCNYrfd -2.1K
USDILSrfd 3.2K
CHFJPYrfd -153
USDCADrfd -107
#GOOGL 14
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12 485.82 RUB
Worst trade: -6 291 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +15 126.06 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 719.83 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Работает советник на паре XAUUSD.
No reviews
2026.08.07 04:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.06 16:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.13% of days out of 793 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 13:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.06 01:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.13% of days out of 793 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 00:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.31 02:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 03:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 21:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 14:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 01:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.17 04:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.03 13:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 13:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 18:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 21:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 99 days. This comprises 13.45% of days out of the 736 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.10 21:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 21:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MDMS 97
50 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
82K
RUB
114
56%
335
42%
55%
1.16
97.69
RUB
62%
1:40
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