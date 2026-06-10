The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillEU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.00 × 1 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 0.07 × 46 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 4.00 × 1 VTMarkets-Live 2 9.00 × 2 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor