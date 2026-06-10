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Calogero Vella

CV Quant Market Screener Pro

Calogero Vella
Calogero Vella

Calogero Vella

Youtube Productvideos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxh3nBpbjoxyP7v5MB3Id7A
My Products:
3 comments
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -22%
TickmillEU-Live
1:30
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
314
Profit Trades:
156 (49.68%)
Loss Trades:
158 (50.32%)
Best trade:
55.00 EUR
Worst trade:
-39.40 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 243.78 EUR (408 014 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 355.03 EUR (267 835 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (36.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.68 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
67.75%
Max deposit load:
99.32%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.66
Long Trades:
134 (42.68%)
Short Trades:
180 (57.32%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.35 EUR
Average Profit:
7.97 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.58 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-65.31 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.38 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
-17.88%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
123.54 EUR
Maximal:
167.95 EUR (30.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.84% (167.93 EUR)
By Equity:
9.42% (48.20 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 249
USDJPY 16
USTEC 9
US500 6
EURUSD 6
ETHUSD 6
XTIUSD 6
BRENT 4
US30 4
XAUEUR 3
EURAUD 2
GBPUSD 1
GBPJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -82
USDJPY -17
USTEC 25
US500 -37
EURUSD -1
ETHUSD 0
XTIUSD -1
BRENT 4
US30 -7
XAUEUR 5
EURAUD -2
GBPUSD -9
GBPJPY -1
AUDUSD -3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.9K
USDJPY -3.2K
USTEC 175K
US500 -28K
EURUSD -102
ETHUSD -4.1K
XTIUSD -94
BRENT 451
US30 4.7K
XAUEUR 454
EURAUD -260
GBPUSD -286
GBPJPY -20
AUDUSD -307
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.00 EUR
Worst trade: -39 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.55 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.31 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillEU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.07 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
9.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
CV NeuralTrader
No reviews
2026.07.30 10:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 06:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 23:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 21:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 05:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 18:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 17:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 15:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.23 12:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 11:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 15:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 13:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.16 13:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 12:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 02:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 12:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.03 14:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 10:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.30 01:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CV Quant Market Screener Pro
30 USD per month
-22%
0
0
USD
389
EUR
9
14%
314
49%
68%
0.91
-0.35
EUR
31%
1:30
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