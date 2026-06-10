- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
870
Profit Trades:
465 (53.44%)
Loss Trades:
405 (46.55%)
Best trade:
28.95 USD
Worst trade:
-7.05 USD
Gross Profit:
1 928.31 USD (193 553 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 460.20 USD (143 667 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (46.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.18 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
0.22%
Max deposit load:
2.24%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.72
Long Trades:
399 (45.86%)
Short Trades:
471 (54.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
4.15 USD
Average Loss:
-3.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-23.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
15.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.44 USD
Maximal:
36.79 USD (5.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.77% (36.28 USD)
By Equity:
1.42% (6.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.p
|870
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.p
|468
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.p
|50K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.95 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MakeCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Pure EA intraday short-term trading, with breakout entries on short-term timeframes and a stop-loss on every trade. A low-spread account is recommended. You can start copying with as little as 100 USD.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
156%
1
767
USD
USD
768
USD
USD
10
100%
870
53%
0%
1.32
0.54
USD
USD
8%
1:500