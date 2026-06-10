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Ming Qun Wen

MT4 8800983

Ming Qun Wen
Ming Qun Wen

Ming Qun Wen

0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
1 / 767 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 156%
MakeCapital-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
870
Profit Trades:
465 (53.44%)
Loss Trades:
405 (46.55%)
Best trade:
28.95 USD
Worst trade:
-7.05 USD
Gross Profit:
1 928.31 USD (193 553 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 460.20 USD (143 667 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (46.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
61.18 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
0.22%
Max deposit load:
2.24%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.72
Long Trades:
399 (45.86%)
Short Trades:
471 (54.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
4.15 USD
Average Loss:
-3.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-23.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.20 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
15.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.44 USD
Maximal:
36.79 USD (5.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.77% (36.28 USD)
By Equity:
1.42% (6.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.p 870
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.p 468
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.p 50K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.95 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MakeCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Pure EA intraday short-term trading, with breakout entries on short-term timeframes and a stop-loss on every trade. A low-spread account is recommended. You can start copying with as little as 100 USD.
No reviews
2026.07.10 03:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 12:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.18 18:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 20:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 19:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.11 20:43
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.11 20:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 19:43
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.11 19:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 18:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.11 18:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 16:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.11 16:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 15:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.11 15:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 15:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.10 15:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 13:23
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.10 13:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MT4 8800983
30 USD per month
156%
1
767
USD
768
USD
10
100%
870
53%
0%
1.32
0.54
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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