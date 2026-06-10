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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Maple Gold
Qing Yang Shao

Maple Gold

Qing Yang Shao
Qing Yang Shao

Qing Yang Shao

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2026 121%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
20 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
15 (42.86%)
Best trade:
246.91 USD
Worst trade:
-211.79 USD
Gross Profit:
1 877.19 USD (31 264 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 272.30 USD (505 283 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (727.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
731.82 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
6.37%
Max deposit load:
7.32%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
13 (37.14%)
Short Trades:
22 (62.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
17.28 USD
Average Profit:
93.86 USD
Average Loss:
-84.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-460.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-602.88 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.73%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.26 USD
Maximal:
606.31 USD (51.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.45% (603.23 USD)
By Equity:
49.45% (579.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 605
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -474K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +246.91 USD
Worst trade: -212 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +727.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -460.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real2
1.20 × 136
Exness-MT5Real5
1.30 × 565
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.22 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.58 × 171
TitanFX-MT5-01
15.98 × 222
Exness-MT5Real3
16.70 × 520
ICMarketsSC-MT5
22.27 × 59
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
28.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Low frequency strategy, captures profits during breakouts
No reviews
2026.07.30 08:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 02:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.24 02:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 01:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.24 00:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 15:07
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 15:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 21:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 04:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 01:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 01:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 01:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.03 00:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.01 09:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.30 01:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 09:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.23 09:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.23 09:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 09:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Maple Gold
60 USD per month
121%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
13
8%
35
57%
6%
1.47
17.28
USD
51%
1:500
Copy

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