- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
20 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
15 (42.86%)
Best trade:
246.91 USD
Worst trade:
-211.79 USD
Gross Profit:
1 877.19 USD (31 264 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 272.30 USD (505 283 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (727.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
731.82 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
6.37%
Max deposit load:
7.32%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
13 (37.14%)
Short Trades:
22 (62.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
17.28 USD
Average Profit:
93.86 USD
Average Loss:
-84.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-460.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-602.88 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.73%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.26 USD
Maximal:
606.31 USD (51.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.45% (603.23 USD)
By Equity:
49.45% (579.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|605
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-474K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +246.91 USD
Worst trade: -212 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +727.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -460.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.11 × 445
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.68 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.20 × 136
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.30 × 565
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.61 × 273
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.26 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.86 × 103
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.22 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.58 × 171
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|15.98 × 222
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|16.70 × 520
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|22.27 × 59
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|28.00 × 1
Low frequency strategy, captures profits during breakouts
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
60 USD per month
121%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
13
8%
35
57%
6%
1.47
17.28
USD
USD
51%
1:500