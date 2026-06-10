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Yung Pak So

Tickmill 07

Yung Pak So
Yung Pak So

Yung Pak So

0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 143%
Tickmill-Live10
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
435
Profit Trades:
348 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
87 (20.00%)
Best trade:
267.00 USD
Worst trade:
-61.37 USD
Gross Profit:
4 540.66 USD (10 142 558 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 785.40 USD (9 254 714 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
159 (744.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 914.69 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.24%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.26
Long Trades:
178 (40.92%)
Short Trades:
257 (59.08%)
Profit Factor:
2.54
Expected Payoff:
6.33 USD
Average Profit:
13.05 USD
Average Loss:
-20.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-275.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-690.34 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
18.76%
Annual Forecast:
227.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 218.42 USD (21.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.99% (1 218.42 USD)
By Equity:
39.98% (901.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 274
BTCUSD 119
SOLUSD 42
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 594
BTCUSD 40
SOLUSD 2.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 399K
BTCUSD 487K
SOLUSD 2.1K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +267.00 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +744.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -275.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 05:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 04:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 00:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 23:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 12:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 06:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 05:54
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 03:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 01:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 23:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 18:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 16:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 15:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 07:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 08:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 04:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 02:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 18:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 15:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
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