Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
435
Profit Trades:
348 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
87 (20.00%)
Best trade:
267.00 USD
Worst trade:
-61.37 USD
Gross Profit:
4 540.66 USD (10 142 558 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 785.40 USD (9 254 714 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
159 (744.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 914.69 USD (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.24%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.26
Long Trades:
178 (40.92%)
Short Trades:
257 (59.08%)
Profit Factor:
2.54
Expected Payoff:
6.33 USD
Average Profit:
13.05 USD
Average Loss:
-20.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-275.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-690.34 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
18.76%
Annual Forecast:
227.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 218.42 USD (21.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.99% (1 218.42 USD)
By Equity:
39.98% (901.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|274
|BTCUSD
|119
|SOLUSD
|42
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|594
|BTCUSD
|40
|SOLUSD
|2.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|399K
|BTCUSD
|487K
|SOLUSD
|2.1K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +267.00 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +744.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -275.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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