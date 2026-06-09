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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / RAZYOB
Denis Polkovnikov

RAZYOB

Denis Polkovnikov
Denis Polkovnikov

Denis Polkovnikov

0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 151%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
30 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
15.29 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
150.87 USD (15 838 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (150.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.87 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.02
Trading activity:
62.43%
Max deposit load:
71.97%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
20 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
10 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
5.03 USD
Average Profit:
5.03 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
33.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
23.54% (42.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDrfd 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDrfd 151
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDrfd 16K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.29 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +150.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.05 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 22:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 15:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 05:37
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.10 22:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.10 22:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.10 20:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.10 20:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 10:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 10:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 16 days. This comprises 15.09% of days out of the 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.02 09:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 09:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 16 days. This comprises 15.09% of days out of the 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 08:21
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.09 20:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RAZYOB
30 USD per month
151%
0
0
USD
251
USD
19
0%
30
100%
62%
n/a
5.03
USD
24%
1:40
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