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Alfito Mulyono

Wise Man

Alfito Mulyono
Alfito Mulyono

Alfito Mulyono

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 30%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live10
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
77 (66.37%)
Loss Trades:
39 (33.62%)
Best trade:
139.46 USD
Worst trade:
-117.90 USD
Gross Profit:
1 452.36 USD (28 780 pips)
Gross Loss:
-610.17 USD (16 695 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (215.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
215.99 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
96.37%
Max deposit load:
14.08%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
7.10
Long Trades:
76 (65.52%)
Short Trades:
40 (34.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.38
Expected Payoff:
7.26 USD
Average Profit:
18.86 USD
Average Loss:
-15.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-93.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-118.60 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
18.76%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
118.60 USD (9.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.30% (33.78 USD)
By Equity:
36.28% (373.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADr 46
CHFJPYr 22
AUDCADr 21
EURUSDr 10
XAUUSDr 10
GBPUSDr 7
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADr 195
CHFJPYr 127
AUDCADr 142
EURUSDr 62
XAUUSDr 180
GBPUSDr 137
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADr 584
CHFJPYr 3.1K
AUDCADr 2.5K
EURUSDr 854
XAUUSDr 5K
GBPUSDr 26
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +139.46 USD
Worst trade: -118 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Just Wise Man
No reviews
2026.08.06 12:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.26 05:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 01:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 12:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 10:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.19 00:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.16 09:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.16 08:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.09 17:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.09 17:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.09 03:54
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 03:54
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 03:54
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.09 03:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.09 03:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Wise Man
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
5.6K
USD
9
80%
116
66%
96%
2.38
7.26
USD
36%
1:500
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