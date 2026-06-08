SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Xauusd H1
Domenico Campochiaro

Xauusd H1

Domenico Campochiaro
Domenico Campochiaro

Domenico Campochiaro

0 reviews
Reliability
84 weeks
1 / 90 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 387%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
944
Profit Trades:
665 (70.44%)
Loss Trades:
279 (29.56%)
Best trade:
1 950.89 EUR
Worst trade:
-492.25 EUR
Gross Profit:
26 019.97 EUR (811 848 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 033.22 EUR (380 583 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (481.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 038.78 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
7.31%
Max deposit load:
3.66%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.37
Long Trades:
565 (59.85%)
Short Trades:
379 (40.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.36
Expected Payoff:
15.88 EUR
Average Profit:
39.13 EUR
Average Loss:
-39.55 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-196.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 144.15 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
12.62%
Annual Forecast:
153.17%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
199.82 EUR
Maximal:
2 354.27 EUR (16.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.58% (241.12 EUR)
By Equity:
3.69% (701.63 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 941
US30 2
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 17K
US30 0
BTCUSD -9
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 446K
US30 -5.9K
BTCUSD -8.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 950.89 EUR
Worst trade: -492 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +481.80 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -196.27 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.74 × 94
RoboForex-Pro
9.94 × 279
FusionMarkets-Live
11.75 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
12.10 × 314
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
All trades have a stoploss and a takeprofit, but they also use a trailing stoploss and a trailing takeprofit to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade.

The system is based on a very popular and proven strategy: negotiating breakouts of important levels of support and resistance.

Gold is very suitable for this strategy, as it is a highly volatile pair.
No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 21:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.08 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 25 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 520 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Xauusd H1
30 USD per month
387%
1
90
USD
23K
EUR
84
99%
944
70%
7%
2.35
15.88
EUR
16%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.