- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
944
Profit Trades:
665 (70.44%)
Loss Trades:
279 (29.56%)
Best trade:
1 950.89 EUR
Worst trade:
-492.25 EUR
Gross Profit:
26 019.97 EUR (811 848 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 033.22 EUR (380 583 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (481.80 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 038.78 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
7.31%
Max deposit load:
3.66%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.37
Long Trades:
565 (59.85%)
Short Trades:
379 (40.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.36
Expected Payoff:
15.88 EUR
Average Profit:
39.13 EUR
Average Loss:
-39.55 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-196.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 144.15 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
12.62%
Annual Forecast:
153.17%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
199.82 EUR
Maximal:
2 354.27 EUR (16.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.58% (241.12 EUR)
By Equity:
3.69% (701.63 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|941
|US30
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|17K
|US30
|0
|BTCUSD
|-9
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|446K
|US30
|-5.9K
|BTCUSD
|-8.7K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 950.89 EUR
Worst trade: -492 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +481.80 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -196.27 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.38 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.74 × 94
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.94 × 279
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|11.75 × 4
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|12.10 × 314
All trades have a stoploss and a takeprofit, but they also use a trailing stoploss and a trailing takeprofit to minimize risk and maximize the potential of each trade.
The system is based on a very popular and proven strategy: negotiating breakouts of important levels of support and resistance.
Gold is very suitable for this strategy, as it is a highly volatile pair.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
387%
1
90
USD
USD
23K
EUR
EUR
84
99%
944
70%
7%
2.35
15.88
EUR
EUR
16%
1:500