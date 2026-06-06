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Xian Qin Ceng

XAUUSD 03

Xian Qin Ceng
Xian Qin Ceng

Xian Qin Ceng

  • 18377371587（WeChat） at  Hong Kong
  • China
  • 18052
4.2 (64)
Chinese circle friends, WeChat:+8618377371587
Friends in the foreign language circle, Telegram：@Tianxiahui_123
Deeply understand the foreign exchange market,
Having years of manual trading experience and extensive experience in developing quantitative trading systems,
14 products 7 signals 109 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 462%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
716
Profit Trades:
554 (77.37%)
Loss Trades:
162 (22.63%)
Best trade:
109.65 USD
Worst trade:
-89.72 USD
Gross Profit:
4 883.53 USD (475 483 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 795.29 USD (179 174 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (556.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
556.71 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
4.04%
Max deposit load:
17.72%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
11.52
Long Trades:
394 (55.03%)
Short Trades:
322 (44.97%)
Profit Factor:
2.72
Expected Payoff:
4.31 USD
Average Profit:
8.82 USD
Average Loss:
-11.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-49.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-246.61 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-15.16%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
138.18 USD
Maximal:
268.06 USD (5.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.77% (268.06 USD)
By Equity:
20.98% (223.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 716
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD 3.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD 296K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +109.65 USD
Worst trade: -90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +556.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

XAUUSD
No reviews
2026.08.04 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD 03
999 USD per month
462%
0
0
USD
897
USD
29
89%
716
77%
4%
2.72
4.31
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

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