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Paulo Henrique De Souza Lisboa

PeuEagleFox

Paulo Henrique De Souza Lisboa
Paulo Henrique De Souza Lisboa

Paulo Henrique De Souza Lisboa

2 topics 4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 313%
Exness-MT5Real11
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
254
Profit Trades:
218 (85.82%)
Loss Trades:
36 (14.17%)
Best trade:
436.40 BRL
Worst trade:
-416.54 BRL
Gross Profit:
12 722.42 BRL (465 682 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 992.89 BRL (289 376 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (386.74 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 151.42 BRL (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
80.13%
Max deposit load:
19.19%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.19
Long Trades:
131 (51.57%)
Short Trades:
123 (48.43%)
Profit Factor:
4.25
Expected Payoff:
38.31 BRL
Average Profit:
58.36 BRL
Average Loss:
-83.14 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-243.25 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-685.72 BRL (2)
Monthly growth:
33.10%
Annual Forecast:
401.67%
Algo trading:
44%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
330.83 BRL
Maximal:
685.72 BRL (11.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.57% (685.72 BRL)
By Equity:
39.27% (2 337.45 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 126
USOIL 44
USDCHF 16
US500 10
USDJPY 9
US30 9
CHFJPY 9
USDCAD 9
USTEC 6
EURUSD 5
AUDUSD 5
GBPUSD 4
EURNZD 1
AUDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -290
USOIL 2.2K
USDCHF 647
US500 -5
USDJPY 103
US30 297
CHFJPY 496
USDCAD 301
USTEC 84
EURUSD 114
AUDUSD 175
GBPUSD 103
EURNZD 23
AUDCHF 45
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.6K
USOIL 75K
USDCHF 3.2K
US500 6.4K
USDJPY 1.3K
US30 24K
CHFJPY 3.8K
USDCAD 1.5K
USTEC 60K
EURUSD 835
AUDUSD 1.2K
GBPUSD 692
EURNZD 348
AUDCHF 161
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +436.40 BRL
Worst trade: -417 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +386.74 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -243.25 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 213
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real36
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.03 × 94
Exness-MT5Real31
0.15 × 13
Exness-MT5Real6
0.20 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
0.23 × 22
FusionMarkets-Live
0.38 × 65
Exness-MT5Real8
0.71 × 316
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.37 × 273
Exness-MT5Real11
1.89 × 122
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
2.68 × 148
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.00 × 100
DerivBVI-Server
5.94 × 31
DerivVU-Server
6.00 × 30
HFMarketsGlobal-Live4
6.33 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
6.67 × 294
RoboForex-ECN
8.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
8.70 × 112
Exness-MT5Real7
9.03 × 37
DerivSVG-Server-02
12.00 × 55
Exness-MT5Real15
20.95 × 1323
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.08.06 11:49
No swaps are charged
2026.07.24 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.14 12:16
No swaps are charged
2026.07.14 12:16
No swaps are charged
2026.07.10 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 10:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 20:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 02:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.02 01:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.25 12:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 10:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 01:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 19:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.24 19:36
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 10:30
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.17 12:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 11:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 07:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PeuEagleFox
30 USD per month
313%
0
0
USD
8.1K
BRL
15
44%
254
85%
80%
4.25
38.31
BRL
39%
1:500
Copy

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