The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 2 Tickmill-Live 0.00 × 213 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real36 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 0.03 × 94 Exness-MT5Real31 0.15 × 13 Exness-MT5Real6 0.20 × 5 Exness-MT5Real 0.23 × 22 FusionMarkets-Live 0.38 × 65 Exness-MT5Real8 0.71 × 316 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 1.37 × 273 Exness-MT5Real11 1.89 × 122 ZeroMarkets-Live-1 2.68 × 148 XMTrading-MT5 3 5.00 × 100 DerivBVI-Server 5.94 × 31 DerivVU-Server 6.00 × 30 HFMarketsGlobal-Live4 6.33 × 9 RoboForex-Pro 6.67 × 294 RoboForex-ECN 8.00 × 1 DerivSVG-Server 8.70 × 112 Exness-MT5Real7 9.03 × 37 DerivSVG-Server-02 12.00 × 55 Exness-MT5Real15 20.95 × 1323 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor