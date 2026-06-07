- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
254
Profit Trades:
218 (85.82%)
Loss Trades:
36 (14.17%)
Best trade:
436.40 BRL
Worst trade:
-416.54 BRL
Gross Profit:
12 722.42 BRL (465 682 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 992.89 BRL (289 376 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (386.74 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 151.42 BRL (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
80.13%
Max deposit load:
19.19%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
14.19
Long Trades:
131 (51.57%)
Short Trades:
123 (48.43%)
Profit Factor:
4.25
Expected Payoff:
38.31 BRL
Average Profit:
58.36 BRL
Average Loss:
-83.14 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-243.25 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-685.72 BRL (2)
Monthly growth:
33.10%
Annual Forecast:
401.67%
Algo trading:
44%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
330.83 BRL
Maximal:
685.72 BRL (11.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.57% (685.72 BRL)
By Equity:
39.27% (2 337.45 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|126
|USOIL
|44
|USDCHF
|16
|US500
|10
|USDJPY
|9
|US30
|9
|CHFJPY
|9
|USDCAD
|9
|USTEC
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|AUDUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURNZD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-290
|USOIL
|2.2K
|USDCHF
|647
|US500
|-5
|USDJPY
|103
|US30
|297
|CHFJPY
|496
|USDCAD
|301
|USTEC
|84
|EURUSD
|114
|AUDUSD
|175
|GBPUSD
|103
|EURNZD
|23
|AUDCHF
|45
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.6K
|USOIL
|75K
|USDCHF
|3.2K
|US500
|6.4K
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|US30
|24K
|CHFJPY
|3.8K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|USTEC
|60K
|EURUSD
|835
|AUDUSD
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|692
|EURNZD
|348
|AUDCHF
|161
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +436.40 BRL
Worst trade: -417 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +386.74 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -243.25 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 213
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.03 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.15 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.20 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.23 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 65
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.71 × 316
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.37 × 273
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|1.89 × 122
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|2.68 × 148
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|5.00 × 100
|
DerivBVI-Server
|5.94 × 31
|
DerivVU-Server
|6.00 × 30
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live4
|6.33 × 9
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.67 × 294
|
RoboForex-ECN
|8.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|8.70 × 112
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|9.03 × 37
|
DerivSVG-Server-02
|12.00 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|20.95 × 1323
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
313%
0
0
USD
USD
8.1K
BRL
BRL
15
44%
254
85%
80%
4.25
38.31
BRL
BRL
39%
1:500