- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
13 (56.52%)
Loss Trades:
10 (43.48%)
Best trade:
67.53 USD
Worst trade:
-26.29 USD
Gross Profit:
562.55 USD (56 289 pips)
Gross Loss:
-257.89 USD (25 683 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (135.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
135.70 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
21.65%
Max deposit load:
3.93%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.94
Long Trades:
14 (60.87%)
Short Trades:
9 (39.13%)
Profit Factor:
2.18
Expected Payoff:
13.25 USD
Average Profit:
43.27 USD
Average Loss:
-25.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-77.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.23 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
38.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.81 USD
Maximal:
77.35 USD (16.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.94% (77.32 USD)
By Equity:
10.07% (24.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|305
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|31K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +67.53 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +135.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This is a live signal from EA: TOOP1 Swing
Trading Plan:
-
$245 – $1,000 balance: Fixed SL & TP
-
$1,000+ balance: Fixed 0.01 Lot size | Dynamic SL & TP based on market volatility
-
$2500+ balance: Auto Lot / Auto Position Sizing at 1% risk per trade
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
124%
0
0
USD
USD
550
USD
USD
9
100%
23
56%
22%
2.18
13.25
USD
USD
17%
1:500