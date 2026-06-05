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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Bad Intellectual 2
Prilandy Jayastari

Bad Intellectual 2

Prilandy Jayastari
Prilandy Jayastari

Prilandy Jayastari

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 71%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live17
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
40 (97.56%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.44%)
Best trade:
83 630.84 IDR
Worst trade:
-43 125.60 IDR
Gross Profit:
820 823.40 IDR (4 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-109 955.60 IDR (239 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (783 627.57 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
783 627.57 IDR (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.14
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
78.17%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
15.33
Long Trades:
17 (41.46%)
Short Trades:
24 (58.54%)
Profit Factor:
7.47
Expected Payoff:
17 338.24 IDR
Average Profit:
20 520.59 IDR
Average Loss:
-109 955.60 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-43 125.60 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43 125.60 IDR (1)
Monthly growth:
28.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 630.00 IDR
Maximal:
46 385.60 IDR (2.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.60% (44 755.60 IDR)
By Equity:
43.51% (747 690.09 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 72
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 4.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +83 630.84 IDR
Worst trade: -43 126 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +783 627.57 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -43 125.60 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

easy game
No reviews
2026.08.05 16:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.05 05:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.05 00:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 23:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.22 16:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.16 14:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.16 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 22:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.03 02:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.03 01:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 21:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.18 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.16 10:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.10 07:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.10 06:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.05 16:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.05 16:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.05 16:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.05 16:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bad Intellectual 2
30 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
1.7M
IDR
9
0%
41
97%
0%
7.46
17 338.24
IDR
44%
1:100
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