- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
40 (97.56%)
Loss Trades:
1 (2.44%)
Best trade:
83 630.84 IDR
Worst trade:
-43 125.60 IDR
Gross Profit:
820 823.40 IDR (4 552 pips)
Gross Loss:
-109 955.60 IDR (239 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (783 627.57 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
783 627.57 IDR (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.14
Trading activity:
0.04%
Max deposit load:
78.17%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
15.33
Long Trades:
17 (41.46%)
Short Trades:
24 (58.54%)
Profit Factor:
7.47
Expected Payoff:
17 338.24 IDR
Average Profit:
20 520.59 IDR
Average Loss:
-109 955.60 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-43 125.60 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43 125.60 IDR (1)
Monthly growth:
28.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 630.00 IDR
Maximal:
46 385.60 IDR (2.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.60% (44 755.60 IDR)
By Equity:
43.51% (747 690.09 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|72
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|4.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +83 630.84 IDR
Worst trade: -43 126 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +783 627.57 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -43 125.60 IDR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7M
IDR
IDR
9
0%
41
97%
0%
7.46
17 338.24
IDR
IDR
44%
1:100