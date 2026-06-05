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Luis Kadner

WizzardX

Luis Kadner
Luis Kadner

Luis Kadner

0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 149%
GBEbrokers-LIVE
1:30
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
477
Profit Trades:
258 (54.08%)
Loss Trades:
219 (45.91%)
Best trade:
545.92 EUR
Worst trade:
-360.23 EUR
Gross Profit:
8 197.69 EUR (514 899 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 674.03 EUR (370 809 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (229.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 473.62 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
14.95%
Max deposit load:
34.37%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.68
Long Trades:
198 (41.51%)
Short Trades:
279 (58.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
3.19 EUR
Average Profit:
31.77 EUR
Average Loss:
-30.48 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-212.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-824.88 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
3.39%
Annual Forecast:
41.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
160.27 EUR
Maximal:
2 247.96 EUR (60.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.85% (2 247.96 EUR)
By Equity:
6.84% (150.57 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 476
BTCUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
BTCUSD -2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 142K
BTCUSD 2.4K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +545.92 EUR
Worst trade: -360 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +229.65 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -212.81 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GBEbrokers-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
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No reviews
2026.06.05 14:01
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.16% of days out of 95 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 14:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WizzardX
30 USD per month
149%
0
0
USD
2.5K
EUR
23
0%
477
54%
15%
1.22
3.19
EUR
60%
1:30
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.