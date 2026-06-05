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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ai Evolved 3
Radu Flaviu Chebutiu

Ai Evolved 3

Radu Flaviu Chebutiu
Radu Flaviu Chebutiu

Radu Flaviu Chebutiu

0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2026 -2%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
605
Profit Trades:
325 (53.71%)
Loss Trades:
280 (46.28%)
Best trade:
46.66 USD
Worst trade:
-144.73 USD
Gross Profit:
1 905.16 USD (1 842 732 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 971.11 USD (2 073 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (173.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.77 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
99.05%
Max deposit load:
5.08%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
94
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.11
Long Trades:
396 (65.45%)
Short Trades:
209 (34.55%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.11 USD
Average Profit:
5.86 USD
Average Loss:
-7.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-69.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-219.96 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-10.37%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.95 USD
Maximal:
584.09 USD (12.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.21% (581.58 USD)
By Equity:
13.92% (643.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
VIX 39
USDX 38
USDJPY 34
US100 33
AUDUSD 32
GER40 32
EURUSD 31
US30 31
US500 30
USDCAD 26
USDDKK 26
XAUUSD 25
EURJPY 23
AUDCAD 20
GBPCAD 19
GBPUSD 19
EURGBP 16
CADJPY 16
AUDCHF 15
CHFJPY 15
USDCHF 14
NZDUSD 14
AUDJPY 13
GBPJPY 13
EURAUD 12
EURNZD 11
EURCAD 8
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
VIX 7
USDX 16
USDJPY -83
US100 -60
AUDUSD -58
GER40 -27
EURUSD 21
US30 39
US500 2
USDCAD 19
USDDKK 124
XAUUSD 146
EURJPY -22
AUDCAD 72
GBPCAD 62
GBPUSD -58
EURGBP -12
CADJPY 0
AUDCHF 4
CHFJPY -192
USDCHF 8
NZDUSD 10
AUDJPY -19
GBPJPY -57
EURAUD 0
EURNZD 6
EURCAD -15
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
VIX -125
USDX 6K
USDJPY -8.5K
US100 -227K
AUDUSD -2.8K
GER40 -209K
EURUSD 2K
US30 124K
US500 48K
USDCAD 3.1K
USDDKK 49K
XAUUSD 4.3K
EURJPY -6.3K
AUDCAD 8K
GBPCAD 7K
GBPUSD -4.6K
EURGBP -1.6K
CADJPY -515
AUDCHF -41
CHFJPY -17K
USDCHF 2K
NZDUSD 994
AUDJPY -1.1K
GBPJPY -4.8K
EURAUD 824
EURNZD 368
EURCAD -2.4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.66 USD
Worst trade: -145 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 27
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.25 × 24
GoMarkets-Live
0.59 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.96 × 529
RoboForex-ECN
2.42 × 12
Exness-MT5Real
4.68 × 598
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.74 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
4.86 × 22
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.30 × 20
FBSTradestone-Real
6.78 × 64
FPMarketsSC-Live
6.96 × 26
AlfaForexRU-Real
7.85 × 20
RoboForex-Pro
9.81 × 290
ICTrading-MT5-4
12.05 × 316
XMGlobal-MT5 16
12.95 × 20
FusionMarkets-Live
23.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 07:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 13:35
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.06.22 20:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.09 13:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.09 04:54
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.05 18:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.05 18:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.05 18:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.05 18:03
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.05 12:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 12:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 12:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.05 12:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.05 12:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ai Evolved 3
150 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
4.2K
USD
9
92%
605
53%
99%
0.96
-0.11
USD
14%
1:500
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