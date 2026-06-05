The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7 0.00 × 6 ICMarketsAU-Live 0.00 × 27 PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01 0.00 × 9 Exness-MT5Real12 0.00 × 1 FPMarketsLLC-Live 0.25 × 24 GoMarkets-Live 0.59 × 34 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.96 × 529 RoboForex-ECN 2.42 × 12 Exness-MT5Real 4.68 × 598 ICMarketsSC-MT5 4.74 × 94 Exness-MT5Real3 4.86 × 22 TitanFX-MT5-01 5.30 × 20 FBSTradestone-Real 6.78 × 64 FPMarketsSC-Live 6.96 × 26 AlfaForexRU-Real 7.85 × 20 RoboForex-Pro 9.81 × 290 ICTrading-MT5-4 12.05 × 316 XMGlobal-MT5 16 12.95 × 20 FusionMarkets-Live 23.50 × 2 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor