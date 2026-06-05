- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
605
Profit Trades:
325 (53.71%)
Loss Trades:
280 (46.28%)
Best trade:
46.66 USD
Worst trade:
-144.73 USD
Gross Profit:
1 905.16 USD (1 842 732 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 971.11 USD (2 073 403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (173.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.77 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
99.05%
Max deposit load:
5.08%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
94
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.11
Long Trades:
396 (65.45%)
Short Trades:
209 (34.55%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.11 USD
Average Profit:
5.86 USD
Average Loss:
-7.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-69.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-219.96 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-10.37%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.95 USD
Maximal:
584.09 USD (12.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.21% (581.58 USD)
By Equity:
13.92% (643.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|VIX
|39
|USDX
|38
|USDJPY
|34
|US100
|33
|AUDUSD
|32
|GER40
|32
|EURUSD
|31
|US30
|31
|US500
|30
|USDCAD
|26
|USDDKK
|26
|XAUUSD
|25
|EURJPY
|23
|AUDCAD
|20
|GBPCAD
|19
|GBPUSD
|19
|EURGBP
|16
|CADJPY
|16
|AUDCHF
|15
|CHFJPY
|15
|USDCHF
|14
|NZDUSD
|14
|AUDJPY
|13
|GBPJPY
|13
|EURAUD
|12
|EURNZD
|11
|EURCAD
|8
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|VIX
|7
|USDX
|16
|USDJPY
|-83
|US100
|-60
|AUDUSD
|-58
|GER40
|-27
|EURUSD
|21
|US30
|39
|US500
|2
|USDCAD
|19
|USDDKK
|124
|XAUUSD
|146
|EURJPY
|-22
|AUDCAD
|72
|GBPCAD
|62
|GBPUSD
|-58
|EURGBP
|-12
|CADJPY
|0
|AUDCHF
|4
|CHFJPY
|-192
|USDCHF
|8
|NZDUSD
|10
|AUDJPY
|-19
|GBPJPY
|-57
|EURAUD
|0
|EURNZD
|6
|EURCAD
|-15
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|VIX
|-125
|USDX
|6K
|USDJPY
|-8.5K
|US100
|-227K
|AUDUSD
|-2.8K
|GER40
|-209K
|EURUSD
|2K
|US30
|124K
|US500
|48K
|USDCAD
|3.1K
|USDDKK
|49K
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|EURJPY
|-6.3K
|AUDCAD
|8K
|GBPCAD
|7K
|GBPUSD
|-4.6K
|EURGBP
|-1.6K
|CADJPY
|-515
|AUDCHF
|-41
|CHFJPY
|-17K
|USDCHF
|2K
|NZDUSD
|994
|AUDJPY
|-1.1K
|GBPJPY
|-4.8K
|EURAUD
|824
|EURNZD
|368
|EURCAD
|-2.4K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.66 USD
Worst trade: -145 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.25 × 24
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.59 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.96 × 529
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.42 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.68 × 598
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.74 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|4.86 × 22
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|5.30 × 20
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|6.78 × 64
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|6.96 × 26
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|7.85 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.81 × 290
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|12.05 × 316
|
XMGlobal-MT5 16
|12.95 × 20
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|23.50 × 2
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
150 USD per month
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
4.2K
USD
USD
9
92%
605
53%
99%
0.96
-0.11
USD
USD
14%
1:500