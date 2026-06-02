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Joyce Weiss Evans

AdrianEA

Joyce Weiss Evans
Joyce Weiss Evans

Joyce Weiss Evans

1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2026 -4%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
514
Profit Trades:
297 (57.78%)
Loss Trades:
217 (42.22%)
Best trade:
121.22 USD
Worst trade:
-128.46 USD
Gross Profit:
6 359.29 USD (120 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 878.12 USD (118 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (227.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
408.95 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
9.52%
Max deposit load:
40.72%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
219 (42.61%)
Short Trades:
295 (57.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-1.01 USD
Average Profit:
21.41 USD
Average Loss:
-31.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-237.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-331.77 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-28.86%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
595.84 USD
Maximal:
1 401.49 USD (171.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.12% (1 401.49 USD)
By Equity:
17.98% (157.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 514
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -519
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +121.22 USD
Worst trade: -128 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +227.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -237.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 2
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 9
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
SFM-Live
0.00 × 10
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.18 × 11
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.26 × 23
ICMarkets-Live14
0.57 × 83
Axi-US07-Live
0.57 × 7
Tickmill-Live08
0.64 × 25
Tickmill-Live02
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.68 × 219
ICMarkets-Live06
0.78 × 102
Exness-Real9
0.83 × 23
ICMarkets-Live15
1.00 × 49
TitanFX-04
1.00 × 13
TickmillEU-Live
1.16 × 320
86 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
https://t.me/bestcopytrade_ai
No reviews
2026.07.28 07:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 08:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 07:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.23 21:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 13:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 15:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 08:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 07:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 06:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 05:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 04:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 05:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 04:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.05 12:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.29 10:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.29 10:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.29 10:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.24 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.24 14:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AdrianEA
3000 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
430
USD
10
78%
514
57%
10%
0.92
-1.01
USD
74%
1:500
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