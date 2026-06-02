- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
514
Profit Trades:
297 (57.78%)
Loss Trades:
217 (42.22%)
Best trade:
121.22 USD
Worst trade:
-128.46 USD
Gross Profit:
6 359.29 USD (120 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 878.12 USD (118 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (227.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
408.95 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
9.52%
Max deposit load:
40.72%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
219 (42.61%)
Short Trades:
295 (57.39%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-1.01 USD
Average Profit:
21.41 USD
Average Loss:
-31.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-237.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-331.77 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-28.86%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
595.84 USD
Maximal:
1 401.49 USD (171.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.12% (1 401.49 USD)
By Equity:
17.98% (157.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|514
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-519
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +121.22 USD
Worst trade: -128 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +227.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -237.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.57 × 83
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.57 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.64 × 25
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.68 × 219
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.78 × 102
|
Exness-Real9
|0.83 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.00 × 49
|
TitanFX-04
|1.00 × 13
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.16 × 320
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
430
USD
USD
10
78%
514
57%
10%
0.92
-1.01
USD
USD
74%
1:500