- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
45 (34.88%)
Loss Trades:
84 (65.12%)
Best trade:
178.64 USD
Worst trade:
-84.86 USD
Gross Profit:
1 471.88 USD (72 296 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 162.22 USD (96 669 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (116.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
197.70 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
84.61%
Max deposit load:
12.33%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.60
Long Trades:
98 (75.97%)
Short Trades:
31 (24.03%)
Profit Factor:
0.68
Expected Payoff:
-5.35 USD
Average Profit:
32.71 USD
Average Loss:
-25.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-652.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-652.36 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
-1.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
981.82 USD
Maximal:
1 157.45 USD (19.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.97% (1 157.45 USD)
By Equity:
5.39% (300.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|105
|GBPJPY
|8
|NZDUSD
|7
|GBPUSD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|NQ100.R
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-251
|GBPJPY
|-130
|NZDUSD
|-40
|GBPUSD
|-58
|NZDJPY
|-54
|EURUSD
|-29
|AUDJPY
|-54
|USDJPY
|-85
|NQ100.R
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-21K
|GBPJPY
|-3.2K
|NZDUSD
|-209
|GBPUSD
|-632
|NZDJPY
|-646
|EURUSD
|-339
|AUDJPY
|-817
|USDJPY
|-2.6K
|NQ100.R
|5.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +178.64 USD
Worst trade: -85 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +116.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -652.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 12
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-12%
0
0
USD
USD
4.9K
USD
USD
10
0%
129
34%
85%
0.68
-5.35
USD
USD
20%
1:200