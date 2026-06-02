The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AGMGroupLtd-Real 0.00 × 18 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 1 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 AlSalamBank-Live 0.00 × 2 OctaFX-Real9 0.00 × 2 EGlobalTrade-Cent7 0.00 × 2 QTrade-Server 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live08 0.00 × 1 EquitiGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 3 MetasGroup-Live 0.00 × 2 TradeNation-LiveBravo 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real29 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real16 0.00 × 2 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 12 CapitalPointTrading-Live29 0.00 × 1 VantageMarkets-Live 22 0.00 × 1 PHP-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 5 Darwinex-LiveUK 0.00 × 2 HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.00 × 2 326 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor