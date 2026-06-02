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Oemer Faruk Cebe

RozaOne

Oemer Faruk Cebe
Oemer Faruk Cebe

Oemer Faruk Cebe

0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 20%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
34 (57.62%)
Loss Trades:
25 (42.37%)
Best trade:
223.67 USD
Worst trade:
-113.95 USD
Gross Profit:
2 883.41 USD (30 579 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 479.17 USD (20 063 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (362.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
362.86 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
2.16%
Max deposit load:
2.20%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.22
Long Trades:
20 (33.90%)
Short Trades:
39 (66.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
23.80 USD
Average Profit:
84.81 USD
Average Loss:
-59.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-170.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-170.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
170.92 USD (5.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.59% (148.52 USD)
By Equity:
1.53% (144.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 59
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +223.67 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +362.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -170.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
2.08 × 495
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
Tickmill-Live02
3.66 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.19 × 111
Exness-Real24
4.62 × 215
Axi-US09-Live
5.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live10
5.21 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live07
6.82 × 22
Ava-Real 3
6.83 × 12
Exness-Real
7.19 × 16
Pepperstone-Edge05
7.63 × 598
ICMarketsSC-Live05
8.39 × 23
RoboForex-Pro-2
8.40 × 5
RoboForex-Pro-5
9.17 × 6
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
10.71 × 21
7 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
coming soon
No reviews
2026.07.27 23:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.18 19:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.02 14:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.02 14:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RozaOne
999 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
12
100%
59
57%
2%
1.94
23.80
USD
2%
1:500
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