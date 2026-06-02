- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
34 (57.62%)
Loss Trades:
25 (42.37%)
Best trade:
223.67 USD
Worst trade:
-113.95 USD
Gross Profit:
2 883.41 USD (30 579 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 479.17 USD (20 063 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (362.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
362.86 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
2.16%
Max deposit load:
2.20%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.22
Long Trades:
20 (33.90%)
Short Trades:
39 (66.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
23.80 USD
Average Profit:
84.81 USD
Average Loss:
-59.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-170.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-170.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
170.92 USD (5.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.59% (148.52 USD)
By Equity:
1.53% (144.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|59
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +223.67 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +362.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -170.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|2.08 × 495
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
Tickmill-Live02
|3.66 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.19 × 111
|
Exness-Real24
|4.62 × 215
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|5.21 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|6.82 × 22
|
Ava-Real 3
|6.83 × 12
|
Exness-Real
|7.19 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|7.63 × 598
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|8.39 × 23
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|9.17 × 6
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|10.71 × 21
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
12
100%
59
57%
2%
1.94
23.80
USD
USD
2%
1:500