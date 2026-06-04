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Kuldeep Krishnat Konde

Spot vs Future Arbitrage

Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde

Kuldeep Krishnat Konde

  • mql4/5 and PineScript Developer at  Pune
  • India
  • 1081
5 (2)
I am a seasoned trading automation developer with wide experience in building custom solutions for the MetaTrader ecosystem. My expertise spans the development of Expert Advisors, technical indicators, and advanced trading scripts using MQL4 and MQL5.
5 products 1 signal 1 code 4 topics 6 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 58%
BitrageCapitalMarkets-Server
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 512
Profit Trades:
783 (51.78%)
Loss Trades:
729 (48.21%)
Best trade:
470.84 USD
Worst trade:
-470.52 USD
Gross Profit:
15 380.23 USD (703 045 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 893.11 USD (686 571 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (13.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
501.30 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
62.63%
Max deposit load:
65.74%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
757 (50.07%)
Short Trades:
755 (49.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.32 USD
Average Profit:
19.64 USD
Average Loss:
-20.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-20.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-470.52 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.22%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.04 USD
Maximal:
514.16 USD (26.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.58% (514.16 USD)
By Equity:
1.75% (18.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 760
GOLD.Aug 658
GOLD.Dec 74
GOLD.May 20
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
GOLD.Aug -691
GOLD.Dec -441
GOLD.May 152
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 40K
GOLD.Aug -21K
GOLD.Dec -16K
GOLD.May 14K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +470.84 USD
Worst trade: -471 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BitrageCapitalMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Signal is based on Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA.
100% Algo Trading.
No reviews
2026.07.31 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 04:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 00:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 18:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.04 01:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.04 01:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Spot vs Future Arbitrage
50 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
13
98%
1 512
51%
63%
1.03
0.32
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

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