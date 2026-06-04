- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 512
Profit Trades:
783 (51.78%)
Loss Trades:
729 (48.21%)
Best trade:
470.84 USD
Worst trade:
-470.52 USD
Gross Profit:
15 380.23 USD (703 045 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 893.11 USD (686 571 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (13.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
501.30 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
62.63%
Max deposit load:
65.74%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
757 (50.07%)
Short Trades:
755 (49.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.32 USD
Average Profit:
19.64 USD
Average Loss:
-20.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-20.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-470.52 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.22%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
58.04 USD
Maximal:
514.16 USD (26.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.58% (514.16 USD)
By Equity:
1.75% (18.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|760
|GOLD.Aug
|658
|GOLD.Dec
|74
|GOLD.May
|20
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|GOLD.Aug
|-691
|GOLD.Dec
|-441
|GOLD.May
|152
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|40K
|GOLD.Aug
|-21K
|GOLD.Dec
|-16K
|GOLD.May
|14K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +470.84 USD
Worst trade: -471 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BitrageCapitalMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Signal is based on Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA.
100% Algo Trading.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
13
98%
1 512
51%
63%
1.03
0.32
USD
USD
35%
1:500