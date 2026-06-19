SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ULTD from FXGP WMC
Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

ULTD from FXGP WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

Hello, I'm Leo.
Since 2010, I start trading and so many lesson from forex market. If you ever trade on Marketiva, we are on same experience level. 😊
I have team development EA and forex group administrator. If you want to join Indonesia trader competition, you are on right place.
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
21 (61.76%)
Loss Trades:
13 (38.24%)
Best trade:
50.88 USD
Worst trade:
-17.41 USD
Gross Profit:
158.42 USD (5 905 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.40 USD (8 364 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (26.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.12 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
87.69%
Max deposit load:
1.97%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.24
Long Trades:
7 (20.59%)
Short Trades:
27 (79.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
1.74 USD
Average Profit:
7.54 USD
Average Loss:
-7.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-47.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.51 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.49 USD
Maximal:
47.51 USD (1.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.05% (47.51 USD)
By Equity:
3.95% (179.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 59
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.88 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Standard4
0.00 × 1
CXMDirect-Live
0.00 × 6
Markets.com2-MarketsX
0.00 × 87
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
0.00 × 48
CMCMarkets1-Canada
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real8
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 48
0.00 × 4
AAFXTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
VTSynergy-Live-UK-2
0.00 × 15
JustForex-Live2
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 22
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 177
TheLiquidity-live
0.00 × 1
CedarLLC-Real2
0.00 × 6
LiteForex-Cent2.com
0.00 × 6
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 198
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Real05
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 10
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 45
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 15
782 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team








No reviews
2026.08.06 05:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.31 12:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 16:08
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.13 02:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.13 01:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.08 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.08 09:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.01 12:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.29 12:50
No swaps are charged
2026.06.29 12:50
No swaps are charged
2026.06.25 12:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.19 15:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 6.25% of days out of the 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 15:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.06.06 22:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.02 07:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.02 07:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.02 07:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ULTD from FXGP WMC
50 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
4.6K
USD
10
100%
34
61%
88%
1.59
1.74
USD
4%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.