The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02 0.00 × 1 OANDA-GMT-5 Practice 0.00 × 1 ForexTime-Standard 2.00 × 1 Activtrades-Demo 3.00 × 2 RoboForex-FixCent 3.00 × 1 FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 4.00 × 1 FBS-Real 4.00 × 1 InstaForex-Cent.com 5.42 × 12 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor