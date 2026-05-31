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Wilhelm Tscharf

ViennaAlgo DAX

Wilhelm Tscharf
Wilhelm Tscharf

Wilhelm Tscharf

0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
1 / 10K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 92%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 928
Profit Trades:
1 360 (70.53%)
Loss Trades:
568 (29.46%)
Best trade:
3 125.68 USD
Worst trade:
-7 739.58 USD
Gross Profit:
164 332.47 USD (106 918 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72 424.49 USD (63 833 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (3 005.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 425.06 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
3.44%
Max deposit load:
187.80%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.82
Long Trades:
1 006 (52.18%)
Short Trades:
922 (47.82%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
47.67 USD
Average Profit:
120.83 USD
Average Loss:
-127.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-5 842.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 739.58 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.25%
Annual Forecast:
112.19%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 721.10 USD
Maximal:
7 778.70 USD (7.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.45% (7 759.09 USD)
By Equity:
10.84% (18 468.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GDAXI 1928
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GDAXI 92K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GDAXI 43K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 125.68 USD
Worst trade: -7 740 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 005.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 842.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Darwinex-Live
4.39 × 727
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.04 11:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 09:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.31 19:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ViennaAlgo DAX
30 USD per month
92%
1
10K
USD
192K
USD
26
99%
1 928
70%
3%
2.26
47.67
USD
11%
1:200
Copy

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